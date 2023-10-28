Washington, October 28: One of the two sailors aboard the 43-foot vessel Evening which went missing two weeks ago was rescued by good Samaritans about 70 miles (110km) off the west coast of US, northwest of Cape Flattery, US Coast Guard said in a statement. A group of men who was on a fishing trip found the man floating in a raft in the Pacific. The man who has not been identified was surviving on a salmon that he had caught after running out of food and water, said the Canadian rescuers. His companion who had set sell with him still remains missing

As per King-Tv the rescuers identified as Ryan Planes and his uncle John from Sooke, a town on Vancouver island in British Columbia alerted the Canadian Coast Guard after they found the man alive. "We pulled him onboard and made him breakfast. He drank three bottles of water. He was pretty hungry, poor guy", John told the media outlet. He added that the man told him he was on the raft for thirteen days.

The 43-foot vessel departed from Westport in Grays Harbor County in Washington on October 12 and was supposed to return on October 15, said United States Coast Guard. An extensive search was launched when the boat failed to return on the said date and the Coast Guard was reported of the missing vessel. The search operation covered 14,000 miles (nearly 4,000 kilometres) and over eight hours off the coast. The search operation was suspended on Wednesday when no trace of the missing vehicle or the men were found.

However, on Thursday when the uncle and nephew went for a fishing excursion found one of the missing men alive in a raft. The missing man was flown to British Columbia and medical aid was given to him immediately. The man is now said to be in stable condition but his partner who accompanied him remains missing, said Coast Guard.

