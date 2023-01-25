Louisiana, January 25: In a tragic incident, three men and a teenager allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl and abandoned her on the streets before she was tragically run over by a car and killed. The accused have been arrested. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student breathed her last in a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 15.

The accused have been identified as Kaivon Washington and Casen Carver both 18, 28-year-old Everett Lee and an unidentified 17-year-old suspect were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee also face charges of principal to third-degree rape from the same incident.

According to a report in Mirror, the accused raped her in a car and left her in the street, intoxicated, when she was hit.

Carver reportedly told the cops that he and the three other suspect had been at a club called Reggie's Bar nearby the university and had all been drinking and left with the victim who they had only just met. Carver told investigators he agreed to give Brooks a ride home because he was worried about how drunk she was. He further said that Madison and the 17-year-old suspect were walking and hugging together.

Carver further told investigators how both Washington and the 17-year-old asked Brooks to have sex with them, to which she agreed.

They further claimed that Brooks then asked them to take her home but she gave them a number of different addresses before she got out of the car.

Carver says they later dropped off Brooks in a neighborhood near Burbank Drive where she was struck by a ride-share driver at around 3am. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Reports said that Madison had a blood alcohol level of .319 percent at the time of her death, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

