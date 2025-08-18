New Delhi, August 18: Roblox, the online gaming platform is making changes to its policies after facing criticism over child safety. The platform, which has millions of young users worldwide, is said to be under pressure following multiple lawsuits. These legal actions allegedly argue that Roblox has failed to provide enough safeguards for underage players. Company’s new measures aim to address concerns and rebuild trust among parents and regulators.

The situation has become more complex as Roblox has allegedly run into issues in several countries. It is said that Qatar recently blocked the platform, while Indonesia has also raised concerns against it. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has also reportedly filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation. Pokémon World Championships 2025 Winners List: Indian Gamer ‘Beelzeboy’ Wins Pokémon GO World Championship, Check Names of Other Champions Here.

As per a report of Qatar Tribune, Roblox is no longer available in Qatar after rising public concerns about child safety. As per a report of The Washington Post, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill had filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing the platform of allowing child exploitation, lack of safety protocols and described it as "the perfect place for pedophiles."

Roblox Responds to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill Lawsuit, Updates Policy

In response to the lawsuit by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, Roblox had published a blog post, and highlighted that the company is constantly improving its safety tools and rolling out new safeguards. Roblox said, "We proactively report potentially harmful content to NCMEC, which is the designated reporting entity for the public and electronic service providers regarding instances of suspected child sexual exploitation."

Roblox had announced new policy changes for younger users to get a safer experience on the platform. The company stated that in the coming months, all unrated experiences would be restricted to developers and those directly working on the content. Alongside this, Roblox is also said to be introducing new technology to detect inappropriate behaviour. PUBG Battlegrounds 37.1 Update for Console: Servers Scheduled for 8-Hour Maintenance on August 21; Check Time and Other Details.

In a blog post, Roblox said "we’re updating our policy to restrict social hangout experiences depicting private spaces (such as bedrooms and bathrooms) to users who are ID-verified and 17 or older." Roblox stated that in the coming months, all unrated experiences, which were previously accessible to users aged 13 and above, will be limited only to the developer and those actively involved in creating the experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).