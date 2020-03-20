WHO Warns World Youth on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'You Are Not Invincible'

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Geneva, March 20: The head of the World Health Organization on Friday warned young people they were "not invincible" against the coronavirus pandemic, and said their self-restraint could save the lives of older people.

"Today I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks -- or even kill you.

Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference in Geneva.