World. (File Image)

Texas [USA], Feb 04 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one other injured in a shooting at a university in Texas on Monday, Sputnik reported.The shooting took place in the Texas A&M Commerce campus. There is no information about the suspect.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)