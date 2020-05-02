22 New COVID-19 Cases in Agra, District Tally Reaches 501

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): With 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Agra, the overall tally in the district on Saturday climbed to 501, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.In Agra, while 15 people have succumbed to the virus, 126 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Agra district administration has started conducting testing on a large scale. Moreover, it is also administering 39 COVID-19 hotspots in the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)