5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 30 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Thursday morning, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:46 am (local time), was registered at a depth of 15.3 kilometres, about 116 kilometres west of Kota Ternate, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

