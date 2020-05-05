771 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maharashtra, Death Toll Rises to 583

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 35 deaths and 771 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday, according to state Health Department.The total number of cases in the state has risen up to 14541 while the death toll stands at 583.The number of COVID-19 cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)