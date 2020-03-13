Air India Flight with 150 Indians from Iran to Be Quarantined at Army Facility in Jaisalmer

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): An Air India flight, with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran, will be reaching Jaisalmer on Friday, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created here, the force said."Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on March 14 will also land and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer," Indian Army said."In the next two to three days, we are expecting more citizens to come back to India. We have prepared new facilities at places including Jodhpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Chennai and Deolali where we can quarantine these people," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said earlier in the day.The disease, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. India has reported over 73 cases of infection.Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)