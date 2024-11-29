Amaravati, November 29: The Andhra Pradesh government has set up Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to combat the menace of drug trafficking, abuse and ganja cultivation in the state. This initiative aims to tackle the cultivation, production, sale, smuggling, trafficking, and consumption of narcotic drugs in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Hits Out at YSRCP Government, Alleges Drug Mafia Has Flourished Under Previous Regime.

A Government Order issued on Thursday stated that EAGLE will have its headquarters in the state capital, with one Narcotics Police Station and 26 District Narcotics Control Cells (DNCC). The GO further stated that the tenure of all police executive personnel in EAGLE would typically be three years, with a maximum of five years under any circumstances.

Additionally, uniformed personnel deployed in EAGLE will receive a special allowance of 30 per cent during their tenure in the wing, added the order.

