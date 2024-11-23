Hyderabad, November 23: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has raided a quack's clinic in Kakarvai village at Telangana's Khammam, and seized a stock of drugs being sold without a valid drug licence, officials said on Saturday. According to DCA officials, on credible information, its officials raided the premises of a quack Parala Anjaiah who was practising medicine without proper qualification at his clinic on Friday.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 55 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics etc., found stocked at the premises without a drug licence. DCA officials seized the stock, worth a total of Rs. 84,760 during the raid. DCA officials detected several higher generation 'antibiotics' viz. Cefixime, Cefuroxime etc. at the clinic during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance'.

Officials found 'steroids' viz. Dexamethasone, Prednisolone etc. at the clinic of quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

In addition, DCA officials also detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat obesity, convulsions, kidney Stones, and high blood pressure. Such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The DCA has assured that further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken against those responsible.

