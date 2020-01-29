Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Backs Anurag Thakur, Says 'Anti-Nationals Should Get Bullet Not Biryani'

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi | File Image | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bengaluru, January 29: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has extended support to Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur and stated that "anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani".

In a tweet, the Karnataka Tourism Minister said: "Those attacking Union MoS Anurag Thakur for his statement against traitors are the ones who Opposed death to terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon; Supported Tukde Tukde Gang; Spread lies against #CAA. Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Anurag Thakur Chants 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko', Crowd Responds 'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko' in Rithala (Watch Video).

"The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala on January 27.

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30. Thakur, if found guilty, will become the second BJP leader to be pulled up by the ECI during the course of the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election. Earlier on January 25, the EC had placed a temporary ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

