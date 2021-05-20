Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to the small screen with a new spy adventure series ordered at Netflix. As per Variety, Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has picked up to series the untitled Schwarzenegger show. The hour-long, eight-episode, scripted show marks Schwarzenegger's first TV project. The 73-year-old actor will star opposite Monica Barbaro, who previously starred on 'UnREAL' and will next appear in Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Patrick Talks About His Father Using Hit Movies Catchphrases in Real Life.

According to a description from Netflix, the series follows a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) who discover that they both have been secretly working as CIA Operatives. "They realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor," the summary reads. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Patrick Opens Up About Taking Advice From the Terminator Star.

Schwarzenegger, who is also an executive producer on the series, expressed his excitement about getting to work on the project. "Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix," the Terminator star said in a statement. He added, "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team."

Check Out Netflix's Tweet Below:

Nick Santora, who recently helmed 'The Fugitive' series starring Kiefer Sutherland for Quibi, created and developed the concept for Schwarzenegger's new series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. The Schwarzenegger-led project was first announced last November.

