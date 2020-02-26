Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Script Highest Third-wicket Partnership Record for Sri Lanka

Hambantota [Sri Lanka], Feb 26 (ANI): The Sri Lankan batting pair of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scripted the highest third-wicket partnership record for the side on Wednesday.Fernando and Mendis stitched a record-breaking stand of 239-run against West Indies in the second ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.The duo broke the earlier 226-run record of Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene that was made against India in Sharjah in 2000.Fernando and Mendis also registered the fourth-highest stand for the third wicket in the history of ODIs.The highest third-wicket partnership is stitched by West Indies' Dwayne Bravo and Denesh Ramdin as they scored 258-run against Bangladesh in 2014.The second on the list is South African pair of Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw. The duo scored 247-run against Windies in 2015.The Australian pair of Steve Smith and George Bailey are at the third spot with a 242-run stand against India in 2016.Batting first, Fernando's and Mendis' ton guide the side to post a massive total of 345/8 in the limited 50-overs. Fernando amassed 127 runs while Mendis scored 119 runs. This total is also the highest men's ODI total with no sixes. (ANI)

