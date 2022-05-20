New Delhi, May 20: It is quite evident that cryptocurrency has the potential to completely revolutionize the way people invest. Before, it is almost impossible to generate that much wealth in this short time. Although, hundreds of people also lose their money by investing in cryptocurrency. The core reason behind these disastrous decisions is a lack of research.

Experts insist that research is essential before investing in cryptocurrencies, but people ignore their advice. In this article, three cryptocurrencies are discussed upon thorough research, although we still insist that you must do your homework before investing in any of them

Calyx Token (CLX):

Calyx Token (CLX) is a newly launched cryptocurrency. It is used in the cross-chain token swap protocol but is initially deployed on Ethereum (ETH). The Calyx Token (CLX) ecosystem facilitates access to liquidity from a variety of service providers and enables an immediate exchange mechanism.

Often, a single liquidity centre is not enough to meet the diverse needs of traders, liquidity providers, project developers, and other market participants. Because of this, the ecosystem was designed to support and leverage cross-chain protocols while providing a robust and secure ecosystem.

A multitude of liquidity pools has been established, providing traders with ample flexibility in procuring liquidity from the protocol of their choice. Users can also exclude liquidity services that they do not need at that time.

It allows for significant reductions in gas costs while leaving room for flexible liquidity options. Traders are also flexible enough as it is not the only cryptocurrency option. In addition, users can pay in the currency of their choice.

The Calyx ecosystem is open-source, transparent, and fully decentralized. It uses smart contracts and cannot be operated manually.

In addition, it helps to provide an immediate token exchange for the benefit of the user in a single transaction, with no latency. Calyx Token (CLX) has multiple smart contracts that enable instant exchange and trading of tokens across various blockchain networks.

In addition, it has integrated support for multiple wallets, including Metamask, Ledger, Mycrypto, and more. Cryptocurrencies are strictly regulated worldwide, allowing users to access various tokens and use DEX.

Unlimited token swaps are possible on decentralized exchanges. Unlike Uniswap (UNI), Calyx Token (CLX) is superior to other DEXs as it supports multi-chain interoperability, supports tokens from other blockchains, and is not limited to Ethereum.

ApeCoin (APE):

The company behind the Bored Ape YachtClub NFT series releases ApeCoin (APE). It announces integration with the Polygon (MATIC) network and will be used in 19,000 decentralized applications and games supported by the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem. This move was necessary due to the high charges and congestion of the Ethereum (ETH) network.

Yuga Labs also discussed the potential for ApeCoin (APE) to build its chain and expand appropriately in the future, urging members to start thinking in this direction. ApeCoin's (APE) DAO currently has 3.9k members and the community is managed as a fully decentralized system.

ApeCoin (APE) will soon be on the other side of the Metaverse Empire and will need to be significantly expanded. With Polygon (MATIC) integration, you can prevent your network from collapsing. With a current market valuation of approximately USD 2.25 billion, it is one of the most popular Metaverse coins currently available.

Uniswap (UNI):

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange that makes it easy to exchange Ethereum-based tokens. UNI tokens are used as the primary utility currency within the Uniswap (UNI) ecosystem.

New research shows that version 3 of the Uniswap protocol is more liquid to ETH / BTC, ETH / USD, and other ETH pairs than some major centralized exchanges.

It shows that decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap are convenient, liquid, and stable. It turns out to be valuable forUniswap (UNI) tokens as it is used as the primary utility token within the Uniswap exchange.

