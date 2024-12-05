BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Bengaluru is hosting a two-day international seminar on Comprehensive Integrative Medicine on 7th and 8th of December at Radisson, Bengaluru City Center. Dr. Ashley Berry from Australia a world renowned speaker and educator who specializes in nutritional focus on improving patient care is the key speaker. Dr. Mitra Basu Chillar, Dr. Ushy Mohan Das, and Dr. Samir Nayyar are the other eminent speakers of this seminar. The participants of this two-day seminar will learn nutrition's role in health maintenance, disease-prevention and supporting the body's metabolism to fight against chronic illnesses such as CFS, fibromyalgia, cancer prevention and treatment, diabetes, heart disease, insulin resistance, IBS and hormonal problems. Arcyon Nutrition, a company that specializes in Nutraceutical products such as Joint Protect, Estro Protect, Kidney Protect, Neuro Protect and Lipo-C Protect is the main sponsor for this seminar. Dr. Sankar TSR Mohanselvan a veteran doctor and passionate holistic wellness specialist who founded Koncept Wellness Clinic in Chennai is all excited to co-host this seminar along with Dr. Chandan a leading dermatologist and integrative medicine specialist who owns Aanya Skin and Laser Clinic in Chennai and Dr. Arul an integrative cancer specialist who runs Nulife Wellness clinics in Chennai, Pollachi and Tenkasi. This Integrative Medicine seminar can be participated by medical professionals, nutritionists, medical graduates, and alternative healthcare practitioners. To register for this seminar, visit www.theprismacademy.in.

