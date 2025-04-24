‘Leave Dehradun or Face Consequences’: Hindu Raksha Dal Issues Threat to Kashmiri Muslims After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Police Enhance Security (Watch Video)

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issued an open threat to Kashmiri Muslims in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "Teams of Hindu Raksha Dal will go around the city. Any Kashmiri Muslim found will meet directly consequences," he declared in a viral video. Sharma further added, "The incident in Pahalgam has hurt us… If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine." In response to the threat, Dehradun police have increased security and removed 25 “inciting posts” from social media. The heightened tensions follow the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists. Pahalgam Terror Attack: 2 Pakistani Laskhar-E-Taiba Terrorists, 1 Jammu and Kashmir Local Operative Identified as Men Behind Terrorists Attack.

"Teams of Hindu Raksha Dal will go around the city. Any Kashmiri Muslim found will meet directly consequences," said Lalit Sharma of Hindu Raksha Dal in Dehradun, Uttarakhand while putting out open threat against Kashmiri Muslims in the city. pic.twitter.com/G66KlrGOLr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 24, 2025

