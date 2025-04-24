Cricket

‘Leave Dehradun or Face Consequences’: Hindu Raksha Dal Issues Threat to Kashmiri Muslims After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Police Enhance Security (Watch Video)

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issued an open threat to Kashmiri Muslims in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 24, 2025 03:59 PM IST

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issued an open threat to Kashmiri Muslims in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "Teams of Hindu Raksha Dal will go around the city. Any Kashmiri Muslim found will meet directly consequences," he declared in a viral video. Sharma further added, "The incident in Pahalgam has hurt us… If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine." In response to the threat, Dehradun police have increased security and removed 25 “inciting posts” from social media. The heightened tensions follow the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists. Pahalgam Terror Attack: 2 Pakistani Laskhar-E-Taiba Terrorists, 1 Jammu and Kashmir Local Operative Identified as Men Behind Terrorists Attack.

‘Leave by 10 AM or Face Consequences’: Hindu Raksha Dal Threatens Kashmiri Muslims in Dehradun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Dehradun Hindu Raksha Dal Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Muslims Pahalgam Pahalgam Terror Attack Uttarakhand
