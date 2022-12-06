Muscat [Oman], December 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Visit Oman, in collaboration with Oman Air, reached close to 30,000 entries to its #HalfTimeForOman competition during the World Cup Group Stage. The competition offers individuals from India and around the world the opportunity to win a holiday in Oman.

Celebrating the tournament being held in the region, the competition gives individuals the opportunity to enter by stating what the break of a lifetime in Oman would mean to them and someone they love. Individuals can enter via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and winners are announced at the end of each match day, throughout the World Cup.

Also Read | Best BLACKPINK Moments From 2022: From TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year Title to Viral Dance Videos, Let's Relive the Glory Days of K-Pop's Biggest Girl Group.

Winners will be staying in Oman, getting a taste of the unique and diverse experience the destination offers. From swimming with dolphins or immersing in the culture of forts and art museums, Oman is a true escape from the 'game of life'. And, if this idea of escapism and tranquility appeals, then there is still time to enter the #HalfTimeForOman competition and to experience Oman for yourself. During their stay winners will get to experience everything the country has to offer, including a sunset cruise where they can enjoy the many scenes that reflect Omani history and architecture.

Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, said:

Also Read | IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka.

"As people around the world tuned in for the first games of the World Cup, we opened the #HalfTimeForOman competition and throughout the Group Stages we have had almost 30,000 entries and winners have been announced daily.

Oman is more than just a change of scene or routine, it is a place that feels different, and winners of the competition will be able to spend a seven-night stay in Oman discovering this. From exhilarating activities and rich culture to stunning beaches and landscape they will have the opportunity to truly unwind and take a break from their everyday lives.

So, if you want to experience Oman's unique offerings, use the 15-minute half-time, take a pause, reflect and enter for the trip of a lifetime."

Follow us on Instagram @visitoman_om, Facebook @Visit Oman and Twitter @Visitoman_vo to win

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)