Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited has received NSE approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus and plans an IPO to issue up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs2 each.

The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure and working capital needs for the company, set up a new project in its wholly owned subsidiary Yara Green Energy Private Limited, support Arawali Phosphate Limited's capital Expenditure and working capital requirements, and cover general corporate purposes. This IPO aims to drive growth and expansion across the company and its subsidiaries.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited specializes in manufacturing of high-quality HDPE & PP bags, Zinc Sulphate Fertilizers in Mono and Hepta Hydrate forms and Micronutrient Mixtures for agricultural needs. Alongside its manufacturing operations, Anya is also engaged in trading of various agricultural products, including SSP, Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA, PROM, Ferrous Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Micronutrient Mixtures, Copper Sulphate, Certified Seeds and Cattle Feed.

