Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23: Artemis Hospital, a leading healthcare provider and ABTP (Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance), a renowned physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre, today announced the launch of the ADVANCED PHYSIO CARE CLINIC. This strategic partnership brings together the expertise of both organisations to provide world-class physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to cater to diverse patient needs in Delhi, NCR.

Boost Your Recovery with Technology-driven Advanced Physiotherapy!

In the fast-paced world of today, advanced physiotherapy solutions are revolutionizing recovery, bringing hope to those struggling with chronic pain, injuries, or post-surgery complications. The new-age approach to physiotherapy at the clinic goes beyond traditional practices by harnessing cutting-edge technology and evidence-based techniques to deliver faster, more sustainable healing and performance enhancement.

Built on the foundation of STEAM--Science, Technology, Engineering, Analytics, and Medicine, the clinic addresses recovery and performance through a data-driven, precise, and personalized methodology. This approach stands apart from traditional physiotherapy by leveraging real-time data from advanced technologies to create personalized recovery plans that go beyond subjective assessments. Emphasizing prevention, the technology can be proactively utilised to analyze physical parameters to mitigate injury risks before they arise. With rehabilitation protocols aligned to global best practices, these solutions are not only functional but transformative when it comes to pain management and injury management.

The ADVANCED PHYSIO CARE CLINIC offers tailored rehabilitation programs powered by cutting-edge technology, addressing diverse needs across various fields of care:

For musculoskeletal rehabilitation, the advanced physiotherapy approach offers specialized treatments for conditions like arthritis, back pain, knee dysfunction, and joint issues, helping patients manage chronic pain and restore mobility. Neurological rehabilitation, with the use of sensor-based devices, offers significant improvement in stroke recovery, spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson's disease with the core focus being on improving independence, functionality, and motor skills.

For seniors, geriatric rehabilitation enhances mobility, strength, and overall quality of life, ensuring they remain active and independent through the aging process. Similarly, pediatric rehabilitation caters to children with developmental delays and orthopedic challenges, using targeted therapies to support growth, movement, and skill development. Active individuals and Athletes benefit from sports injury rehabilitation, with evidence-based interventions designed to speed up recovery, optimize performance, and minimize the risk of reinjury.

Present at the event Dr Devlina Chakravarty, MD, Artemis Hospitals said, "We are excited to partner with ABTP to launch the Advanced PHYSIO CARE CLINIC in our Hospital premises. This collaboration will enable us to provide our patients with the highest quality physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Our goal is to help patients recover faster and achieve optimal functional outcomes. By combining Artemis Hospital's expertise in healthcare with ABTP's specialised knowledge in physiotherapy, the clinic aims to set new standards in patient care across Delhi NCR."

The clinic integrates state-of-the-art technology into physiotherapy to deliver precise and effective rehabilitation outcomes. Advanced tools are used to analyze movement patterns, assessing posture, balance, and gait dynamics while providing real-time feedback to enhance mobility and symmetry. Controlled functional training programs are designed to rebuild muscle strength and improve balance, enabling patients to regain the physical capabilities needed for daily activities and specific occupational tasks. Innovative non-invasive modalities further support rapid pain relief, targeting tissue repair and managing discomfort to accelerate the healing process for a broad spectrum of injuries.

In addition, the clinic emphasizes improving neuromuscular coordination by training postural stability and dynamic control, crucial for recovery from both neurological and musculoskeletal impairments. A focus on active recovery ensures that programs are tailored to individual needs, combining passive support with active engagement for a comprehensive and holistic rehabilitation experience. These advanced capabilities address key parameters like mobility, strength, pain management, and coordination, setting a new benchmark in physiotherapy care.

The event also witnessed the presence of Abhinav A. Bindra, Founder, ABTP who said,

"At ABTP, our mission has always been to bring the best of advanced physiotherapy and sport science technology to India and we are delighted to join forces with Artemis Hospital to bring the very best of rehabilitation to Delhi NCR. The ABTP ADVANCED PHYSIO CARE CLINIC will bridge the gap between global best practices and local patient needs, ensuring that every individual, medical patient and athlete alike can achieve their full potential and lead a pain-free life."

The ABTP Advanced PHYSIO CARE CLINIC is now open for appointments.

