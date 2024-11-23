Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, a couple known for their candid affection, are reportedly contemplating a significant step in their relationship. Speculations are rife that the duo is planning to formalise their union in 2025. According to reports, as a testament to their commitment, they have commenced the search for a shared abode. While the couple has been quite vocal about their romance, an official announcement regarding their nuptial plans is still pending. Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case Linked to HPZ Token App, No Incriminating Charges Found – Reports.

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma to Get Married?

As per 123Telugu, the Lust Stories stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are gearing up for their wedding in 2025. Sources suggest that the couple is already in the process of making preparations, including searching for a lavish new apartment where they plan to settle after tying the knot. While neither Tamannaah nor Vijay have made any official announcements regarding their wedding, the buzz surrounding their potential union has sparked considerable excitement among fans and the media alike. Vijay Varma and Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia Photographed Leaving Mumbai’s Plush Restaurant After Dinner Date (Watch Video).

Stylish Picture of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

For the unversed, Tamannaah and Vijay embarked on their romantic journey in December 2022. Initially discreet about their burgeoning relationship, Tamannaah openly acknowledged her affection for Vijay in June 2023, affectionately referring to him as her "happy place." Meanwhile, professionally, Bhatia captivated audiences with her electrifying performance in "Aaj Ki Raat" song from Stree 2, while Varma was last seen in the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).