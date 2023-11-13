SRV Media

New Delhi [India, November 13: Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce welcomes the appointment of Manindra Jain from New Delhi into the Global Arab Network by consensus of the Member countries on Wednesday. He was appointed by Saad Al Dabbagh, Chairman at the head office based in Doha, Qatar with a strong presence in India. "India Middle east relations with the Asian Arab countries are witnessing an unprecedented momentum with a large number of opportunities for cooperation and increasing investments, in key sectors like infrastructure and technology" said Jain who is actively looking at his new role in promoting trade relations between India and the Arab world specifically the Middle eastern countries.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Begusarai, Angry Villagers Block NH 55.

Jain's appointment was announced at the Federation of Indian Exporters and saw the Industry representation from all over India on the 6th November 2023. The event was chaired by International Peace Ambassador HH Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya ji, Ambassador of Republic of Chad Mme. Dillah Lucienne and President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal.

In the trade world, there is no one like Jain. He is brilliant, hard-working and devoted to getting trade right. He's been a devoted entrepreneur for nearly four decades on promoting the Indian trade activity and a great visionary in the Jain community, advancing the prosperity of India's trade narrative. Through his work on various trade agreements, he has opened the doors for Indian businessmen to deliver goods and services in the Asian Arab nations, strengthening our economy, and securing our leadership abroad," said HH. Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji, the Peace Ambassador and the International Spiritual Guru. "While I warmly welcome Jain into the board as the Chairman of the National Governing Council, his experience and commitment to excellence will be a major asset for the Global Trade bodies and especially between Asian countries and the Arab nations. Congratulations and best wishes in her new role as Chairman." Said Saad Al Dabagh in Qatar.

Also Read | Why Some Volcanoes Just Keep Spewing Lava.

He would help the Middle East exporters who can now benefit from greater market access through preferential tariff rates. Some products will be subject to zero tariffs from day one - others will see them reduced over time. The CEPA, which was signed earlier this year, is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over USD 100 billion and trade in services to over USD 15 billion within five years.

Arab world considers it very significant that the Chairman of the Governing Council from India who is in the international organization which embodies diversity with many memberships from developing countries in light of maintaining and reinforcing the multilateral trading system. AACC hopes that the Chairman in his responsibilities will address a myriad of challenges facing the India UAE Free trade agreement thorough cooperation with the Members, by demonstrating his deep expertise and experiences, his calibre of coordination with major countries, as well as his managerial ability to run multilateral institutions, which he has previously cultivated in his distinguished capacities in leadership roles and philanthropist in the Jain community. He has played key roles in different verticals with strategic assignments across business communities.

"Jain is a great choice for one of the Chairman of the Governing Council as he joins the AACC to usher in a new era with more Indian leadership than ever before," said Tribhuvan Darbari the Vice President of the board. As he has skillfully negotiated trade deals and crafted our nation's trade policy while gaining a sophisticated understanding of the opportunities available and the challenges facing the Indian market that is looking at 5 Trillion in the short term. I look forward to working with him, as well as the Director General, to resolve the Committee's long-standing concerns with the Free Trade Agreements. I also look forward to addressing issues that have not always been prioritized, particularly when it comes to climate change, labor, and SME's economic empowerment. I wish him the very best in this new endeavor and thank him for his commitment to public service." he said.

India and the UAE enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which are deep rooted and historical, sustained and nurtured by close cultural and civilizational affinities, frequent high-level political interactions, and vibrant people to people linkages and is the cornerstone of the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)