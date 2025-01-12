Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 sets the stage for the world's largest public gathering, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced setting up AI-driven customer support, full-fledged branches with forex transaction facilities in Prayagraj to facilitate the visitors.

As the convenor of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Uttar Pradesh, BoB is leveraging Maha Kumbh to promote digital payments, offer AI-driven customer support, and provide robust banking infrastructure.BoB is establishing two full-fledged branches with forex transaction facilities. It is setting up onsite and mobile ATMs, along with coin vending machines, to cater to diverse banking needs.

The Bank has developed a GenAI-powered Virtual Relationship Manager, Aditi, to answer banking-related queries and enhance customer service to the pilgrims visiting Mahakumbh, Senthilkumar stated.

The bank is extensively promoting its newly launched UPI payment PSP app, BoB e-Pay, offering a complete suite of payment features.

Customers and merchants will get incentives to adopt seamless digital payment solutions.VG Senthilkumar, Head of Marketing and Branding, Bank of Baroda told ANI, "As the world's largest public gathering that will attract a wide cross-section of people, the Maha Kumbh Mela presents a unique opportunity for brands. This is especially so for banks, given the importance of providing seamless access to banking and payment services to the millions of devotees and tourists that will congregate at Maha Kumbh."The bank has initiated the deployment of BC Sakhis and business correspondents to assist devotees, tourists, and merchants with banking needs.

The bank has also provided hundreds of merchant carts through Mela authorities and reflector jackets for volunteers and merchants.

"As a large public sector bank serving all sections of society, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will be a perfect platform for Bank of Baroda to extend banking services to Kumbh visitors as well as enhance its brand visibility and increase customer engagement," Senthilkumar stated.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

