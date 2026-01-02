New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2: Globally respected life and business coach Sneh Desai continues to set new benchmarks in the personal transformation and self-development space in India. Known for creating deep, lasting change rather than short-term motivation, Sneh Desai's work has impacted millions across the country and abroad through a powerful blend of mindset mastery, financial intelligence, emotional strength, health awareness, and spiritual clarity.

With over 26 years of experience, Sneh Desai has served as a life coach and mentor to more than 26 lakh people worldwide, including students, homemakers, professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, athletes, and business owners seeking sustainable success, happiness, peace, and personal growth.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Learning and Leadership

Sneh Desai began delivering training programs publicly at the age of 9 and achieved a historic milestone by becoming one of the youngest Microsoft Certified Professionals in the world at just 12. His inner journey started early -- learning meditation at age 4, understanding the subconscious mind by 7, becoming a Yogacharya and learning alternative healing therapies at 14, and studying sacred texts like The Bhagavad Gita at 16.

He is the author of 12 books, including two bestselling titles -- Change Your Life and Ultimate Secrets To Wealth, co-authored with legendary global thought leader Brian Tracy.

Currently, Sneh Desai runs 14 successful businesses and acts as a business coach to 200+ companies, helping founders and leaders scale with clarity, purpose, and long-term vision.

From the Stage to the Himalayas: Living the Transformation

What sets Sneh Desai apart is his belief that transformation must be experienced, not just spoken about. In a historic and unmatched achievement, he is the only coach in India to have taken more than 100 people to the Everest Base Camp.

This powerful expedition is conducted once every 1.5 years, where participants overcome extreme physical challenges, mental limitations, and deep-rooted fears -- a journey that has inspired many to pursue the ultimate dream of climbing Mount Everest. This initiative stands as a living extension of his teachings, proving that when the mind shifts, reality follows.

Awards, Accolades & Global Recognition

Sneh Desai's contribution has been widely recognized across leading platforms:

* Awarded "Expert in Digital Coach" by The Economic Times (TOI Group)* Honoured with the Bharat Nirman Award* Named "Cool Guru" by The Times of India* Titled "The Magician of Words" by Dainik Bhaskar* Featured across 135+ national and international media platforms

His training company has also been awarded among the Top Educational Institutes of India, and his signature workshop The Super Rich has received extensive global media coverage for its role in financial empowerment.

Blockbuster Success of 'Change Your Life'

Recently, Sneh Desai concluded a 3-Day 'Change Your Life' (CYL) Workshop at the iconic Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi. The event saw massive participation from across India and was widely praised for its high-energy environment, practical frameworks, and deep mindset reprogramming focused on money, relationships, health, leadership, and purpose.

The Change Your Life workshop has emerged as one of India's most admired and result-oriented self-development programs, with:

* 1000+ free CYL seminars* 400+ full-scale CYL workshops* Programs conducted across 23 cities in India* A strong international following from the UK, USA, Australia, Tanzania, and beyond

Mega Announcement: 'Change Your Life' - Surat Edition

Building on the momentum of Delhi's success, Sneh Desai has announced the next 'Change Your Life' Mega Workshop, scheduled for 1st, 2nd & 3rd May in Surat, Gujarat.

The Surat edition is being positioned as one of the largest self-development events in India till date, expected to attract thousands of participants from across Gujarat and the country. The event promises a complete transformation experience -- mental, emotional, financial, physical, and spiritual -- under one roof.

Shivangi Desai & the Fit Bharat Mission

Standing alongside Sneh Desai is Shivangi Desai, India's No.1 Health & Nutrition Coach, his wife, and the Co-Founder of the Fit Bharat Mission. Through this mission, she has played a pivotal role in transforming health awareness and lifestyle habits across India, complementing Sneh Desai's work on mindset, performance, and life mastery.

