Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Brainobrain Kids Academy, one of the world's leading kids' institutes for self-empowerment, and a pioneer in abacus education in India, organised a global walkathon recently (11 June 2023) to create awareness about the promotion of mental health among children. The event attracted the participation of over 500+ people from all age groups and various walks of life, including children, teenagers, and adults.

Anand Subramaniam, Managing Director, Brainobrain Kids Academy flagged off the event, which started at Hindi Prachar Sabha, T Nagar and ended at Venkatnarayana Road via Pondy Bazaar & Panagal Park. Having the theme of 'Positive Mental Health for Children', the walkathon involved participants raising slogans, displaying placards, and distributing flyers to spread ideas, such as taking conscious breaks from electronic devices, and creating platforms for socialising, for the promotion of mental health among kids.

The Chennai event was a part of Brainobrain's global awareness initiative, which comprised walkathons held today in 500+ different locations in India & Abroad, the walkathons also marked the 20th anniversary of Brainobrain.

Commenting about the event, Anand Subramaniam, said, "Mental health of children has become a growing concern among parents, educationists, and medical professionals in recent years. As a leading kids' institute in India and across over 45 countries, we consider it our responsibility to raise awareness about the challenges to mental health and the ways to protect our kids from mental health issues. We are happy that the walkathon in Chennai, like in other locations, attracted a large and enthusiastic participation in support of the cause. This walkathon is just a forerunner of many events planned for the year, with a focus on promoting positive changes in children's mental health."

He pointed out that according to WHO, about 20% of the children and adolescents in the world have a mental health condition, and, globally, suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29. The ever-increasing screen time and decreasing outdoor activities further exacerbate mental health issues in this already vulnerable population. In this context, there is an urgent need to prioritise and promote mental health among youth.

Anand also highlighted that the walkathons served as a significant means to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Brainobrain. "We brainstormed and came up with many ideas to celebrate this milestone year of Brainobrain. While each idea had its own allure and grandeur, we concluded that organising walkathons is better, as it could effectively address the challenges and foster the development of the younger generation. Our children deserve a life of excellence, and a sound mind is an essential prerequisite. It plays a pivotal role in all aspects of life, including physical health, education, career, and relationships."

For more details, please visit: www.brainobrain.com.

Headquartered in Chennai, Brainobrain Kids Academy, was founded in 2003. It is a pioneer in the Abacus Industry, with an ISO 9001:2015 certification and two Guinness World Records. Brainobrain's global presence sprawls across 45 countries through more than 1000 centres and an alumni of 4,00,000 children. Brainobrain Program is the game changer for the children. It is the fusion of Abacus acumen (BRAIN SKILLS) along with the latest science of human excellence called Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP SKILLS) and Personality Development (LIFE SKILLS). Brainobrain is run by experts who have decades of experience in the areas of abacus and mental arithmetic concepts, children empowerment, Neuro Linguistic Programming and many other human excellence programmes.

