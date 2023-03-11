New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): India is no longer a country that considers cafes to be limited to the high echelons of society to visit and socialize. Over time, all-day dining cafes have seeped into the routine lives of students, working professionals, and even families, giving them a place to have some coffee and eat some delicious food. Especially in the corporate culture, it is said that the best deals and conversations have "over a cup of coffee."

Cafe Buddy's Espresso is one such chain of internal-style all-day dining cafes that has emerged as India's fastest growing cafe. Established in 2005 in Pune, the company has set up over 92 outlets across the country in the 18 years of its run. Coffee lovers can find Cafe Buddy's Espresso in multiple Indian states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and more.

Owing to the cafe's success in India, the team of Cafe Buddy's Espresso is set to go international by setting up outlets in Dubai, Singapore, and Australia. Styled keeping international all-day dining cafe standards in mind, all outlets host a wide range of customers visiting for multiple purposes, from grabbing a quick cup of coffee and hanging out with friends to working remotely and hosting business meetings, teenagers and young adults across the country frequent Cafe Buddy's Espresso for a comforting experience.

With the intention of giving a little push to the already thriving cafe culture in India, Cafe Buddy's Espresso provides an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own outlets by getting franchises. The company allows prospects to explore low-risk and high-profit investment opportunities by joining the successful bandwagon of Cafe Buddy's Espresso.

To people interested in setting up outlets in their respective cities and localities, the cafe offers end-to-end franchise support, before and after the store is set up. The team of professionals guides the franchise owners every step of the way to generate high ROI and ensure profit margins as high as 90 per cent (on beverages). This way, Cafe Buddy's Espresso acts as a bouncing board to get all queries resolved and obtain holistic support at all times.

Before a franchise is set up, the company helps investors in site selection, training employees across all verticals, and providing high-end entrepreneurial training to manage the venture successfully. Once the franchise is set up, the company provides an investor with a dedicated franchise coordinator, an operations manual, advertising support, and complete assistance in organizing the launch, coming up with offers, improving customer service, and handling administrative processes.

Samuel Paul, the founder and CEO of Cafe Buddy's Espresso, believes that India is the best market for all-day dining cafes, considering the ongoing corporate environment and the dominance of young adult customers. He says, "Indian customers have become increasingly aware of the standards set by international restaurants and cafes. They want the same to be reflected in the places they hang out in their cities. This, coupled with Indians' never-ending love for food, makes all-day dining cafes an ideal investment vehicle. At the end of the day, all we want is people to have a delicious cup of coffee and have memorable conversations with their loved ones!"

