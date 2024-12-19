VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, has achieved yet another milestone by receiving the prestigious ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024. The award was presented to Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, for his exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions to the consumer electronics industry.

The glittering ceremony was graced by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, who presented the award to Agarwal. This recognition underscores Cellecor's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity in reshaping the consumer electronics landscape in India.

The ET Inspiring Leaders Awards is a platform that celebrates visionary leaders across diverse sectors, including IT, Consumer Durables, Health, Retail, FMCG, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Entertainment, and more. It recognizes individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence, inspire growth, and make a transformative impact in their respective industries.

Ravi Agarwal's leadership has been instrumental in positioning Cellecor as a household name, synonymous with advanced technology and reliable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. This accolade reaffirms Cellecor's mission to deliver innovative and accessible consumer electronics solutions to millions of households across the country.

Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder, Cellecor Gadgets Limited expressed his gratitude to Cellecor's employees, partners, investors, and customers, stating: "This award reflects the hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief of everyone connected with Cellecor. We remain committed to transforming possibilities in technology and achieving new standards of excellence in the consumer electronics industry."

As Cellecor continues its journey of innovation and growth, this recognition serves as a motivation to push boundaries and enhance its offerings. The company remains dedicated to shaping the future of consumer electronics in India while staying true to its core values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/

