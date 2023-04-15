Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, will inaugurate SMV School, a co-ed CBSE school, which belongs to Sri Manakula Vinayagar Group of Institutions, here on April 17, 2023, in the presence of M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor, Takshashila University, and Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust (SMVE Trust), Dr K. Narayanasamy, Secretary, and D. Rajarajan, Treasurer of SMVE Trust, and Dr V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, Director and Principal, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, and other dignitaries.

SMV School, Puducherry, will offer classes from kindergarten to VIII standard, based on the latest teaching techniques and curated curriculums that provide practical "real world" education. Located at the outskirts of Puducherry on Madukarai Road, Madagadipet, the school is geared up to educate students from both rural and urban settings. Incorporating National Education Policy 2020, SMV School will spearhead an alternative style of teaching/learning to imbue students with world-class academic excellence, while enabling them to excel in self-expression through the 3 Cs of confidence, communication, and creativity.

Also Read | 'Doughnut-Shaped UFO' Sighted in UK? Dog Walker Spots Mysterious UFO the 'Size Of A House' Above the Skies of Dudley.

Commenting about the opening of SMV School at Puducherry, M. Dhanasekaran, said, "We are happy to usher in a new era in school education in Puducherry with the opening of our world-class school. We are confident that the school will get new standards in educational infrastructure and provide learning opportunities, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation in education. Our edu-model focuses on the emotional, social, ethical, and academic needs of our students, and is based on productive learning systems that prepare students for success in a competitive world."

He added that SMV School will provide various scholastic activities through science labs, literary clubs, library, competitions, and exhibitions, and co-scholastic activities such as meditation, creative arts, sports, yoga, media, and community service. Together, these activities nurture desirable characters and guide them towards becoming socially responsible citizens and mindful human beings.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Group of Institutions is a premier educational institution from Tamil Nadu. It runs several well-known colleges such as SMVEC, MVIT, and Mailam Engineering College that offer 50 plus comprehensive courses in medicine, engineering, nursing, polytechnic, and education.

For more details, please visit: www.smvschool.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)