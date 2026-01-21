Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Dove Soft Limited, a growing cloud-communications and CPaaS provider, has announced the launch of CPaaS 2.0, an AI-powered communication platform designed to help enterprises simplify, automate, and scale customer engagement through a unified communication ecosystem.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar': Sara Arjun on 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh; Know Upcoming Films of Breakout Star!.

CPaaS 2.0 brings WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Instagram, Voice, Email, and AI-driven bots together on a single platform, powered by a unified wallet. This integrated approach simplifies billing, enhances transparency, and enables businesses to manage communication at scale through one centralised dashboard.

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate routine customer interactions, improve response times, and provide real-time visibility into channel usage, performance metrics, and wallet consumption. Its intelligent workflows automatically select the most effective communication channel, helping enterprises optimise costs while ensuring message delivery through built-in fallback logic in case a primary channel fails.

Also Read | Marseille vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

CPaaS 2.0 also introduces a suite of AI-enabled utility tools designed to support day-to-day business communication. These include Survey, Calendarix, Supportix, VoiceX, ReminderBox, Dynamic PDF, and DocAI, enabling enterprises to automate feedback collection, appointment scheduling, customer support, voice engagement, reminders, and personalised document delivery across preferred channels.

For advanced enterprise requirements, CPaaS 2.0 allows businesses to build their own Agentic AI, capable of handling repetitive queries, assisting support teams, and automating workflows. AI-assisted agents are supported with suggested responses, conversation summaries, and intelligent routing, helping improve productivity and customer experience at scale.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Bhanushali, Director, Dove Soft Ltd., said,

"With CPaaS 2.0, the focus is on helping businesses simplify communication while using AI to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. The platform brings multiple channels, intelligent workflows, and AI-driven tools together in a way that reduces complexity and supports scalable growth for enterprises."

Dove Soft Limited continues to invest in platform innovation, security, and intelligence-led communication capabilities, working closely with enterprises, telecom operators, and technology partners to address evolving business communication needs. Its solutions are built to support mission-critical use cases, where reliability, compliance, transparency, and trust are paramount, both in India and international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)