Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: EnKash, India's leading full-stack business payments and spend management platform, today announced the launch of its Corporate Card Ecosystem - a first-of-its-kind solution designed to give businesses control like never before over how, where, and when money is spent.

With this launch, EnKash goes beyond offering just cards for company spends -- it introduces a unified ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with the company's broader product suite, including its award-winning Expense Management System, Corporate Cards, and UPI-based wallets for petty cash management solutions. Together, these create a completely new way for businesses to manage, track, and reconcile spends -- one that's fast, transparent, and fully compliant.

Key Features of the EnKash Corporate Card Ecosystem:

* Unified Card Ecosystem - One platform for all types of cards: travel cards, employee cards, petty cash wallets for branch offices, employee tax-saving & benefit cards, channel & gift cards, fleet & fuel cards -- all managed through modern software with ease.* Power of UPI - Businesses can now experience the same simplicity and scale of UPI payments for business payments. EnKash's corporate card ecosystem allows businesses to use UPI for all their business payments.* Real-Time Compliance - Companies can enforce policies in real-time to ensure compliance. Configure allowed merchant categories, set spend limits, and restrict usage in real-time, not after transactions are already completed.* Auto Reconciliation - AI-based receipt management and seamless sync with accounting systems, eliminating manual receipt chasing and reconciliations.

Speaking on the launch, Naveen Bindal, Co-Founder, EnKash, said: "Business spends in India have long been riddled with inefficiencies - from lack of visibility to compliance challenges. Businesses also have to deal with multiple players, banks, ERPs, and corporate or prepaid card providers. With the launch of our own corporate card ecosystem, we are solving these problems through one comprehensive solution. The EnKash Cards Ecosystem is not just another payment platform, but a holistic solution that transforms how businesses control, spend, and reconcile business spends."

The Unified Corporate Card Ecosystem strengthens EnKash's vision of becoming the ultimate platform for payments and spend management. Backed by its RBI-approved Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license and proprietary card management stack, EnKash is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the experience & accessibility of managing their entire spends. By unifying all types of cards and powerful software to manage them through a single platform, EnKash ensures businesses can optimize every rupee spent, automate compliance, and free up teams to focus on growth.

About EnKash:

EnKash is India's leading payments and spend management platform, simplifying payments, expenses, cards, rewards, and loyalty programs for businesses and financial institutions. Since 2018, it has introduced industry-first innovations and holds key licenses, including those for Payment Aggregator (PAPG), BBPOU, and PPI.

Trusted by global networks like Visa, Mastercard, NPCI, and Amex, EnKash delivers secure and scalable solutions. The platform has issued over a million corporate cards, connected 250,000+ members, and supports 5,000+ businesses, from startups to enterprises.

With an award-winning financial orchestration suite and USD 23 million in investor backing, EnKash is redefining financial agility and helping businesses transform operations with automation, compliance, and real-time insights.

