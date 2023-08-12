PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: The Sindhi Chamber of Commerce (SCC) unveiled its coveted Excellence in Business Award 2023, gracing the accomplished Raj and Manoj Menda, Corporate Chairpersons of RMZ Corp. This accolade is a testament to their immense contribution to the sector and visionary leadership. With unwavering commitment as their compass, Raj and Manoj Menda have carved a path of customer excellence, innovation, and ethical conduct, inspiring several businesses and leaders within the business landscape.

Also Read | Oppo Find X6 Pro: All About Specifications, Features, Expected Price and Launch Date in India.

At the helm of RMZ Corp, Raj and Manoj Menda together embody a greater sense of purpose beyond business acumen. Their leadership champions and advocates the cause of social responsibility, philanthropy, bringing change through community development, education, and driving sustainability. Today, RMZ has built over 67 million sq. ft. of assets and is targeted to expand its AUM to 350M sq. ft. by 2032, diversifying into Industrial & Logistics Centres, Hospitality & Data Centers and Luxury Residential.

Manoj Menda, Corporate Chairman, RMZ said, "Our journey isn't just ours alone. It is the collective measure of our success and progress of our business that has been powered by the consistent support and respect from our community. Every member of this community has played a role in our growth story, and we eagerly look forward to your continued partnership and support."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unfolds Next Era of Multi-Tasking, Gaming; Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

The SCC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Raj and Manoj Menda, underscoring their well-deserved accolade and emphasizing their role as inspirations for aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders alike.

About RMZ

RMZ Corp is a global design and innovation-led real estate owner, investor and developer, one of the largest privately-owned institutions in Asia. Our hyper-growth strategy is to implement 350M sq. ft. AUM by 2032, while further diversifying our portfolio into Industrial & Logistics and Hospitality & Data Centers. We conceive, develop and manage sustainable, integrated, cognitive spaces and destinations that connect people, community, enterprise and industry. Exemplifying how people, the built environment and sustainability can co-exist, we innovate to elevate the societal landscape, inspiring virtuous qualities for the ecosystems we operate within. We are energized by the perpetual idea of shaping tomorrow, uncovering the future of space through original perspectives.

For more information, visit https://www.rmzcorp.com/

About Sindhi Chamber Of Commerce

The Sindhi Chamber of Commerce is a leading organization dedicated to fostering economic growth, entrepreneurship, and networking within the Sindhi business community. The Excellence in Business Award is among its highest accolades and is presented to individuals who have displayed exceptional leadership, business acumen, and a positive impact on society.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184097/Raj_Manoj_Menda_SCC.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)