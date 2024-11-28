PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: In response to the growing demand for AI talent and the rapid technological advancements driving the need for skilled professionals, Futurense has launched the Futurense Leadership Council (FLC), India's first AI think tank. This initiative comes at a crucial time when Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are increasingly setting up operations in India, intensifying the competition for top-tier AI talent. The FLC aims to tackle the shortage of highly skilled AI professionals by creating a platform that connects the brightest minds to an exclusive community of top CXOs and industry experts from 40+ Fortune 500s as well as MAANG Companies. Futurense unites top CXOs and industry leaders across domains to form an exclusive community that will work towards bridging the gap between industry and academia .

It aims to give back to the society by partnering with prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and top universities in the United States, including Drexel University, Rutgers University, and the University at Buffalo, the Council seeks to develop a sustainable pipeline of AI leaders. With this initiative, Futurense is poised to not only meet the industry's talent needs but also empower future generations to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of AI.

It will be integrated into the academic structure of IIT programs offered in collaboration with Futurense in fields like AI, Data Engineering etc. Students enrolled in these programs will benefit from exclusive mentorship, workshops, and masterclasses led by FLC members. This unique approach will help students crack high demand roles.

One of the most important initiatives under the FLC is the masterclass series, which will be led by FLC leaders. These sessions will be a part of all the Futurense programs and will offer students with essential insights into the latest trends in AI, data science, and other tech fields, while providing them with valuable networking opportunities.

"The members of the FLC will play an instrumental role in shaping India's AI future. The current gap between industry needs and academic training is about 4-5 years, with academia struggling to keep up with industry developments," explains Raghav Gupta, CEO and Founder of Futurense. "By introducing an FLC into our IIT's partnered programs, we aim to address this as we leverage the expertise of industry leaders to design curriculum, mentor students, and provide real-world, hands-on training," says Raghav.

A Strong Lineup of AI Leaders

The FLC leaders bring a commitment to giving back to society, helping develop the next wave of Indian tech talent. It is led by some of the most prominent figures from 40+ Fortune 500 companies and unicorns including Amazon, Flipkart, Google, JC Penney, Microsoft, Walmart, Myntra, Nykaa, Paytm, Aditya Birla Group, Ather Energy, TVS Motors, and Lowe's India --and continues to expand, onboarding leaders dedicated to shaping future tech talent. Some of the members of FLC include-

* Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group* Kaushik Das, Managing Director, JCPenney* Ishu Jain, Head Of Analytics, Myntra* Ankit Mogra, Director- BI & Analytics, Ather* Indrani Goswami, Director of Analytics, Nykaa* Tushar Sahu, Director of Engineering, Google* Nithya Subramanian, Head of Data & Analytics, Kellanova* Anirban Nandi, Head of AI Producers & Analytics (Vice President), Rakuten* Vishal Nagpal, Data Science and Analytics Leader, Amazon* Anand Das, Chief Digital & AI Officer, TVS

Beyond nurturing AI talent, FLC leaders will be actively involved in multiple government forums. This partnership will further strengthen India's position as a global AI hub, ensuring that both industry and policy evolve hand-in-hand to meet future demands.

Looking ahead as the Futurense gears up for its mission, the goal is to create a thriving ecosystem that supports both academic institutions and businesses, ensuring that India not only meets the rising demand for AI talent but also emerges as a global leader in the field.

About Futurense:

Futurense bridges the gap between industry and academia, empowering Indian talent to become AI-ready, from classrooms to boardrooms. With solutions for every stage, they equip individuals to excel in the evolving tech landscape.

At the industry level, Futurense Technologies' zero-cost upskilling model trains and deploys highly skilled AI talent in Fortune 500 companies, making them a preferred partner for top global firms. At the academic level, Futurense Uni, in partnership with prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, offers PG Diploma, MTech, MBA, and BSc/BS degrees in the most in-demand tech fields. Through Futurense Campus, they integrate advanced curricula and industry partnerships with colleges and universities to equip Leastudents to be AI-ready from day one. And, for global exposure, the historic Futurense US Pathway combines IIT certification with on-campus experience at top US universities, providing Indian aspirants with the smartest way to pursue a Master's degree in the US. The group is committed to helping every Indian lead the AI revolution and drive change across industries worldwide.

