Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI/SRV): The Food testing laboratory of HECS group conducted a training program for middle and senior management officials from food industries all across India to enlighten them about the current regulations in food safety and testing. The program was targeted to help organizations identify and follow the legal requirements as set by the Ministry of Health and Human Welfare in order to manufacture and distribute safe food for consumption.

Dr P. Gurumoothi, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of food process Engineering, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, spoke about the regulations in the packaging and labeling of food. He also talked about the predominant adulterants in the market and the science behind testing processes.

The food analysts in the HECS group further explained the various regulatory compliances required to be met by food industries as per the Food Safety Standards (FSS). They also talked about advertising particularly emphasizing the establishment of fairness in claims of food products.

In order to promote the efforts of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for the people in India, the industrialists were also enlightened on the latest trends in the food industry including details about the Eat Right India Campaign and Serve safe hygiene rating scheme. Manufacturers were taught about the food safety compliance and audit management system in order to build their in-house capacity to manage, monitor, and improve the levels of food safety on a continuous basis.

Dr J.R. Moses, the CEO and Managing Director of HECS spoke about the various advancements in food industries over the years in order to cater to a more health-conscious generation. He mentioned the efforts put in by HECS in educating food manufacturers and distributors about the science behind food testing and its importance. He also said that it is important to understand that food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers, and consumers and that everybody has a role to play from farm to table to ensure the food we consume is safe.

