New Delhi [India], December 9: There are some stories that are meant to be remembered forever, and one such story and achievement has been created by Abhiwan Technology in collaboration with the Indian Army, i.e., the Virtual Reality Centenary Museum for the Indian Military Nursing Service (IMNS) -- a 100-year-old institution built on kindness and bravery.

When IMNS wanted to celebrate its century, they didn't just want to celebrate it; they wanted to make it a legacy to be remembered forever by generations. Through advanced VR development, Abhiwan Technology took this up as a challenge and turned this vision into a digital reality.

By utilizing Storytelling with 3D visuals, virtual remakes, and immersive design, the team created a VR museum that enables visitors to experience the evolution of military nursing during the World Wars to modern medical skills, a smooth visit spanning decades. Each space honors the dedication of those who nursed India through conflict, crises, and peacetime.

In the VR Museum, visitors can explore a real-looking environment, hear stories, and experience their adventures in a way that feels almost alive. This is more than just a digital project; This is an emotional tribute to the tearful stories of brave nurses who always put their duty first, put their job above family responsibilities, and performed their duty with bravery and dedication when needed, such as during war, any medical emergency, and health checkups of soldiers, and many more.

As Pawan Agnihotri, Co-founder of Abhiwan Technology, beautifully said,

"This was not just a project for us -- it was an honor. We wanted every person who visits the IMNS VR Museum to feel proud of the women who have protected our soldiers with care and courage."

Where Innovation Meets EmotionTech can feel distant and disengaging. But for Abhiwan technology, it should be something that connects and engages on both an intellectual and emotional level.

Abhiwan uses VR development services to teach history to the Indian Army in the Indian cultural centers. History, culture, and emotions are the three layers of every project they creatively tackle. Every project they engage in fully dedicates the entire team to realizing the project.

The IMNS Museum is the best proof of this creative mind. The Museum shows the beautiful union of history and heart.

A Deeper Look into the IMNS VR MuseumThe IMNS VR Museum is not only a digital creation, but it is a true respect for the Indian Army's spirit. It integrates Indian defense legacy real photographs, uniforms, and equipment with a heartwarming narrative that documents and shares the story.

The museum enables visitors to experience the history of military nursing. They can wear a VR headset and go through rebuilt hospital wards, hear stories of wartime bravery, and witness a century of change in military nursing. Many have described the experience as "walking inside history" because of the kind of realism that is created.

The inauguration was a proud moment for the Indian Army (IMNS) and Abhiwan Technology, as the project received high praise from CDS General Anil Chauhan, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, and other senior defense officials, including Vice Admiral Arti Sarin and Air Marshal Kavita Sahai.

The museum will now remain available as an online memorial that will always serve as an inspiration for future generations about the compassion, resilience, and devotion of India's military nurses.

About Abhiwan Technology

Founded in 2018 by the two creative founders Abhishek Verma and Pawan Agnihotri, Abhiwan Technology was built on the belief that technology should empower, not intimidate.

The name "Abhiwan" is derived from the founders and partners in business, "Abhiwan," to combine "Abhi" from Abhishek and "Wan" from Pawan as the symbol of hard work and partnership.

Abhiwan is located in Noida, India, as a leading AR and VR development company with expertise in the metaverse, developing interactive simulations and custom digital products, offering professional services in design, games, and personal digital solutions.

The company's mission is very clear and strong to develop immersive technology that is easily accessible, engaging, and people-friendly.

Major Achievements and ProjectsIn recent years, Abhiwan has delivered projects that create storytelling with technology:

- Indian Military Nursing Services (IMNS): VR Centenary Museum

- Coca-Cola: AI-powered Face Swap and Interactive Wall Experience

- AIIMS: Educational Games for All India Institute of Medical Sciences

- Bajaj Finserv: Mind Maze, a finance-based quiz game

- ISKCON: ISKCON Metaverse, an immersive spiritual journey

- Vaseline: SunCoin App, a geo-tracking coin-earning application

- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment: Housing Metaverse

- Abu Dhabi Police: Active Shooter Training Simulation

Each project showcases Abhiwan's ability to merge creativity with precision, making them one of the Top AR VR companies in India for immersive technology development.

Leadership & VisionAt the heart of Abhiwan's journey are its co-founders -- Abhishek Verma and Pawan Agnihotri, whose leadership blends invention with purpose.

"We are deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India vision, which motivates us to prove that Indian startups can deliver world-class technology. With the talent, skill, and creativity available in our country, there's no reason we can't be among the world's leading tech companies. For India to truly become a Vishwa Guru, startups like ours must set global standards," the founders share.

Their forward-thinking leadership has guided Abhiwan toward sustainable growth, earning the company praise for making new products, new software ideas, and long-term partnerships.

A Future Built on Emotion and InnovationAbhiwan Technology's journey is not just about technology; we believe in making bonds with clients. With each and every project, the company proves that digital invention can also be emotionally, culturally, and deeply human.

Abhiwan intends to extend the use of its AR and VR development technology in workplaces like education, healthcare, and other fields like defense traditions and history. The vision, to create technology to lift people's spirits with an immersive, interactive experience.

As Abhishek Verma says,

"I believe, great technology doesn't just function -- it connects, inspires, and stays with people long after the experience ends."

With its growing list of achievements and heartfelt projects like the IMNS VR Museum, Abhiwan Technology continues to turn dreams into digital realities with virtual reality services -- one story at a time.

For collaboration or inquiries, visit www.abhiwan.com or connect with the team to explore how Abhiwan, a VR development company, can help turn your vision into a digital reality.

