Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana inaugurated the Academic Block -1 of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad (IIPH, Hyderabad) in the presence of leading dignitaries and government officials.

IIPH Hyderabad's mission is to be a globally acclaimed institution in public health and contribute actively to advancing India's public health priorities in the state and the country. The institute expanded its institutional footprint with the operationalisation of the academic block at its permanent campus in Rajendra Nagar.

The academic block comprises of 5 classrooms that can accommodate about 450 students, 1 computer lab with 30 systems, a library and Administration and Research area. This academic block 17,000 sq. feet is in addition to the Health Technologies and Disability Labs, operating in the campus from October 2021. The campus is to open doors to students of all of its academic programmes from September 2022.

The building of the academic block was constructed by the active contributions and support of the State Government, members of the IPHS society, PHFI board members and the IIPH Hyderabad team. Bhoomi Puja on this land was earlier performed by the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at the function, Prof K. Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI said, "Inauguration of the new Academic Block at the campus of the Indian Institute of Public Health signals a growth trajectory towards a regionally transformational, nationally impactful and globally respected university. This institution was also identified by an Empowered Committee to be among the green field institutions which qualify to be an Institution of Eminence. Apart from strong local leadership in governance and academic programmes, connectivity to the countrywide network of institutions established by the Public Health Foundation of India will provide support to the growth of IIPH-Hyderabad. Forty leading global universities and institutions have also offered fraternal assistance through academic and research partnerships. PHFI is beholden to the Government of Telangana for the generous support and guidance at all stages of this institute's growth."

Srini Raju, Chairman, IPHS said, "The Inauguration of new Academic Block at Campus will help to strengthen India's public health capabilities through education, research & advisory. The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition and IIPH-Hyderabad's vision is built to transform India's public healthcare system."

Prof GVS Murthy, Director, IIPH Hyderabad said, "The new campus will enable IIPH Hyderabad to offer more academic programs and help in capacity building of public health personnel in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as we concurrently strive for a deemed to be University status in the near future."

The Indian Institute of Public Health Hyderabad will be managed by the Institute of Public Health Sciences Hyderabad Society which comprises leading experts from across academia, industry and public health. The Chairman of the IPHS Society is Srini Raju, Co-founder and Chairman iLabs. The leadership comprises of include G V Prasad, Co-chairman and MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Dr G N Rao, Chairman, Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis, Founder LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hari Buggana, Chairman and Managing Director-InvAscent, Mahima Datla MD-Biological E, Dr Madhu Mohan Executive Medical Director-Doctors Community Hospital, Maryland, USA, Prof K Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI and Former Head of the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, Prof G V S Murthy Director-IIPH Hyderabad, Former Head-Community Ophthalmology Department, AIIMS.

IIPH Hyderabad Achievements:

- Academic Portfolio: Master's in Public Health, Integrated MSc & PhD, PG Diploma in Public Health Management- Students Enrolled till date since: 523

Numbers

- Research articles in Journals: 340- National and International Partners: Few listed are, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, USAID, Aga Khan Foundation. The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, CBM, Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council UK, Sightsavers, Indian Council for Medical Research, SEVA, WHO, John Hopkin's Bloomberg School of Public Health, National Medical and Health Research Council Australia, HT Parekh Foundation and UNICEF.

IIPH Hyderabad was established by the Public Health Foundation of India on April 7, 2007 (World Health Day) The Institute commenced its activities on July 1, 2008 with a mission to deliver public health education and training, pursue research and advocacy and support policy development, as aligned to the public health priorities of the state and the nation. The Indian Institute of Public Health Hyderabad (IIPH, Hyderabad), has advanced to the next phase of becoming a world class public health institution with the inauguration and operationalisation of its academic block. IIPH Hyderabad is endowed with internationally trained and experienced faculty on various public health subjects. The institute provides technical support to state and central governments, During the COVID-19 pandemic students and faculty actively supported National and State Government initiatives.

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) is a not-for-profit public-private initiative working towards a healthier India. A national consultation, convened by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in September 2004, recommended a foundation which could rapidly advance public health education, training, research and advocacy. PHFI is a response to the limited public health institutional capacity and was established to strengthen training, research and policy through interdisciplinary and health system connected education and training, policy and programme relevant research, evidence based & equity promoting policy Development, Affordable Health Technologies, People Empowering Health Promotion & Advocacy for Prioritised Health Causes in the Area of Public Health in India. The Setting up of PHFI in 2006 was enabled by the Government of India and the Foundation (registered as a Society) is managed by an empowered governing board comprising senior government officials, eminent Indian and international academic and scientific leaders, civil society representatives and corporate leaders. The Foundation is headquartered in New Delhi and its constituent Indian Institutes of Public Health (IIPH) set up by PHFI have a presence in Hyderabad (Telangana), Delhi NCR, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Shillong (Meghalaya).

For more information, please visit: www.phfi.org.

