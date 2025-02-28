IIT Guwahati and Danfoss Industries Private Limited Sign MoU to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Technologies at IInvenTiv 2025 (Image: IIT Guwahati)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Danfoss Industries Private Limited, during IInvenTiv 2025, the Global Innovation Showcase hosted at IIT Madras.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), along with senior officials, academic leaders, and industry representatives.

The MoU was signed by Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Ravichandran Purushothaman, Regional President - Danfoss Industries Private Limited, India, marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between academia and industry in the fields of sustainable technologies and advanced engineering solutions.

The collaboration will drive research and development in several technology areas, including - Water Desalination, Technologies, Energy-efficient Industrial Heating and Cooling Solutions, Advanced Power Electronics and Drives, High-pressure Pump Systems, Waste Heat Utilisation and Campus Decarbonisation Solutions, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) Systems, Multiphase Flow Studies, AI-driven Process Optimisation and Advanced Thermal Simulations.

A Center of Excellence (CoE) will be established at IIT Guwahati to coordinate and streamline all collaborative projects under a unified research umbrella, fostering innovation and efficient project management.

Additionally, the collaboration will also open new opportunities for internships, collaborative research projects, and training programs for students across BTech, MTech, MS, and PhD programs at IIT Guwahati.

Students will have the opportunity to work at Danfoss's global facilities, gaining hands-on industrial exposure, with high-performing students eligible for Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

Further, a joint educational program will be established between IIT Guwahati and the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), in collaboration with Danfoss. This program will provide students with international exposure, industry-relevant curricula, and opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, fostering cross-cultural learning and global research collaboration.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "This partnership with Danfoss is a step towards IIT Guwahati's vision of fostering innovation through collaborative research and industry engagement. By combining cutting-edge research at IITG with Danfoss's technological expertise, we aim to develop solutions addressing critical sustainability challenges while preparing future-ready talent."

Speaking about the collaboration, Ravichandran Purushothaman, Regional President - Danfoss India, said, "We are excited to collaborate with IIT Guwahati, an institution known for its pioneering research and academic excellence. This partnership aligns with Danfoss's commitment to driving sustainable innovation and nurturing a talent pool equipped to address global challenges in energy efficiency, water management, and climate technologies."

In his address, Majumdar emphasised the importance of fostering industry-academia collaborations to drive innovation, particularly in the context of sustainable development and regional growth in the North Eastern Region.

He commended the efforts of IIT Guwahati and Danfoss for spearheading research and educational partnerships that will contribute to both national technological advancement and regional development.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with the possibility of renewal and expansion to include emerging research areas such as digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, and smart infrastructure solutions. (ANI)

