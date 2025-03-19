New Delhi, March 19: India AI Mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revolutionise agriculture, healthcare, education, and climate change initiatives. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday in a post on social media platform said, "AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience-- MoU soon between India AI Mission & @gatesfoundation."

The India AI Mission focuses on developing AI applications in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, weather forecasting, and disaster management. Eighteen applications have been identified in these domains to harness AI for societal benefits.

The initiative will address challenges such as climate change, learning disabilities, and agritech solutions, ensuring AI contributes to the well-being of millions. Seperately speaking at an event in New Delhi, Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft and Gates Foundation Chairman on Wednesday hailed India's achievements in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) adding that India's leadership in AI will drive innovation worldwide.

Addressing the "Future Forward"--an action-driven forum that brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and changemakers to drive real-world collaboration and impact event said, "Similar to how DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) has garnered global attention, India's leadership in AI will drive innovation worldwide."

Gates said that hes spoken to Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini vaishnaw to ensure the participation of India in upcoming AI Summit to benefit countries, especially from the Global South. "I recently spoke with the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology about the upcoming AI summit, which I believe will be a fantastic opportunity. The foundation will ensure that governments, especially from the Global South, participate and benefit from India's advancements," he added.

Explaining the benefits, Gates said that AI will accelerate advancements in areas like mRNA vaccines, agricultural innovation, and the fight against malnutrition. By gathering and analysing data, we can make targeted interventions and eliminate the barriers that hold people back, he said.

Gates Foundation Chairman also hailed capabilities of Indian companies in developing low-cost, high-quality vaccines and country's healthcare sector.

Gates also commended the country's vaccine production capabilities. Through partnerships with companies like Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, and IRI, India has played a key role in producing affordable, high-quality vaccines that are used globally. "Without Indian innovation, vaccines wouldn't be as affordable or accessible," he added.

With ongoing partnerships and investments in digital infrastructure, health, and education, Gates stated that India is well-positioned to continue its transformative journey, inspiring progress on a global scale.

