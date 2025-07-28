New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a year-on-year growth of 1.5 per cent in June 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

According to a ministry release, this marks an improvement from the 1.2 per cent growth reported in May 2025, underlining a steady upward trend in the country's industrial activity.

The manufacturing sector was the primary driver of this growth, registering a 3.9 per cent increase over the same month last year. However, this overall expansion was tempered by significant declines in other sectors, with mining output contracting by 8.7 per cent and electricity generation dipping by 2.6 per cent.

Specifically, the general index of industrial production for June 2025 stood at 153.3, up from 151.0 in June 2024. The sectoral indices for the month reported were 123.2 for Mining, 152.3 for Manufacturing, and 217.1 for Electricity.

Within manufacturing, 15 of the 23 industry groups showed positive growth over the previous year. The most significant contributors to this were the manufacture of fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment), which saw a 15.2 per cent rise, the manufacture of basic metals, which rose by 9.6 per cent, and the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, which grew by 4.2 per cent.

Based on use-based classification, capital goods grew by 3.5 per cent, intermediate goods by 5.5 per cent, and infrastructure and construction goods by a robust 7.2 per cent. Consumer durables also witnessed a 2.9 per cent rise. However, primary goods saw a slight contraction of 0.3 per cent, while consumer non-durables declined by 0.4 per cent.

The strongest growth contributors in this category were infrastructure and construction goods, intermediate goods, and consumer durables. The IIP estimates for June 2025 were compiled with a weighted response rate of 89.2 per cent, while the revised final figures for May 2025, also released alongside, were based on a 93.6 per cent response rate.

Specific items such as MS slabs, HR coils and sheets of mild steel, pipes and tubes of steel, as well as diesel, naphtha, and motor spirit, were identified as having significantly contributed to this growth.

These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. (ANI)

