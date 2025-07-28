New Delhi, July 28: Vivo V60 will soon launch in India. Vivo has teased the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) on July 28, 2025. Vivo said, "Witness brilliance unfold in every curve, every corner and every move. Be ready to experience the all-new vivo V60 yourself. Launching soon." The smartphone maker has teased the design and camera module of the V60. Multiple reports suggest that the Vivo V60 launch date in India will likely be on August 12, 2025.

The Vivo V60 is teased with a ZEISS-branded camera lens. The smartphone will arrive with a triple camera setup at the rear. It is confirmed to come with a quad curved display and will include three colour options, which will be Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Camera Specifications Leaked, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo V60 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which may offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The Vivo V60 will feature a triple rear camera setup, and is said to include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. A 50MP front camera is expected on the smartphone. It is also rumoured to offer IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. The Vivo V60 is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging. It is likely to run FunTouch OS 16 based on Android 16. Earthquake Alerts on Android: How Android’s Earthquake Alert System Works and Know How To Enable It on Your Phone.

Vivo V60 Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V60 price in India will be announced during the launch event. However, the price of the smartphone is leaked ahead of the launch. As per reports, the price of Vivo V60 is expected to come in between INR 37,000 and INR 40,000 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).