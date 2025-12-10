VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: BINDZ Consulting, a Global Capability Centre established in association with CBIZ, is strengthening its long-term commitment to empowering India's talent ecosystem while shaping the future of Global Capability Centres across financial, advisory, corporate, and technology domains. Operating through its Build Operate Transfer model, BINDZ supports international enterprises seeking to create high performance teams in India that combine operational stability with scalable growth.

Also Read | 'King': Is Shah Rukh Training His Daughter Suhana Khan for Action Scenes in Their Upcoming Big-Budget Film? Farah Khan Shares Details (Watch Video).

India today stands at the forefront of global GCC expansion. According to NASSCOM Strategic Review 2024, the country is home to more than 1700 GCCs employing over 1.9 million professionals, with workforce estimates projected to grow to nearly 2.8 million across 2400 centres by 2030. These GCCs now manage advanced global functions including valuation, accounting, audit support, transaction advisory, financial compliance, regulatory reporting, and risk analytics. This shift reflects India's evolution from a cost focused outsourcing destination into a knowledge capital supporting enterprise wide financial decision making.

"With global organizations navigating immigration challenges and rising skill demands, India has become essential to modern workforce strategies," said Sirish Korada, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BINDZ Consulting. "Industry data from NASSCOM confirms the growing global reliance on Indian professionals for complex finance and advisory operations. Our Build Operate Transfer model creates a low risk pathway for businesses to build deeply skilled teams rapidly while maintaining strong governance and service reliability. At BINDZ, our mission is to unlock the true potential of India's talent and consistently deliver global quality outcomes."

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know What's New in Nothing’s Special Edition Smartphone.

Industry performance indicators reinforce the strategic value of India based GCCs. Zinnov reports that more than 65 percent of Fortune 500 firms already operate GCCs in India, while mid market enterprises achieve cost efficiencies of 30 to 40 percent by adopting this operating model. NASSCOM studies further show companies realize 20 to 30 percent gains in process efficiency within the first year of GCC implementation, alongside improvements in delivery accuracy, compliance strength, and overall governance control that are critical for core financial functions.

Aligned with these industry trends, BINDZ continues to expand across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, creating more than 250+ roles spanning accounting, assurance, tax, advisory, digital services, corporate operations, and technology delivery. Maninder Singh Hira, Chief Operating Officer, BINDZ Consulting, commented, "Our growth reflects the unmatched depth and maturity of the Indian talent base. Through standardized delivery frameworks and technology led operations, we enable our clients to scale confidently while maintaining tight performance metrics and compliance discipline."

India's GCC sector is being reshaped by rapid digital transformation. A majority of GCCs today are prioritizing investments in advanced digital capabilities such as automation, data analytics, AI-led platforms, and technology-enabled finance systems. According to NLB Services' Workforce 2.0 Reset report, nearly 70% of GCCs in 2025 are already investing in Generative AI, and over 60% expect to set up dedicated AI governance and safety teams by 2026. These evolving capabilities are powering smarter forecasting, automated regulatory reporting, fraud-risk analytics, and intelligent reconciliation processes -- many of which are now being run from India for global markets.

To sustain talent quality at scale, BINDZ has strengthened its learning and development ecosystem through academic collaborations, in-house training academies, mentoring programs, and hands-on capability building initiatives that prepare professionals for global roles. Prabhleen Singh, Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer, shared, "Our people's first philosophy focuses on building lasting careers. We emphasize continuous learning that converts technical education into real world delivery excellence, ensuring our teams are ready to thrive in complex international environments."

BINDZ further supports clients across the full capability centre lifecycle, from establishment to operations and transition under the Build Operate Transfer framework. Yogesh Pondicherry, Chief of Delivery and Quality, BINDZ Consulting, stated, "Strong delivery outcomes depend on consistency and rigorous quality systems. Our audit ready processes enable dependable results from launch to maturity without compromising compliance or performance."

Alongside business growth, BINDZ remains committed to inclusive employment opportunities, increasing career access for women professionals and engaging talent from Tier two and Tier three cities. Looking ahead under its Vision 2026 roadmap, the firm remains committed to doubling its employee strength in 2026 and is all set to cross the 1000-employee mark in 2027. It also aims to strengthen Centres of Excellence across artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics, and expand academic partnerships to sustain an industry-ready talent supply. Reflecting enterprise confidence in India as a long-term hub, JLL reports that GCCs occupy more than 240 million square feet of Grade A office space nationwide, underscoring the scale of this transformation.

About BINDZ Consulting

BINDZ Consulting is a Global Capability Centre established in association with CBIZ, Inc. Operating through its Build Operate Transfer model, the organization delivers expertise across accounting, tax, audit, advisory, corporate services, and technology. Headquartered in Bengaluru with expanded operations in Hyderabad, BINDZ enables global companies to build scalable, compliant, and high performing teams supported by strong infrastructure, governance frameworks, and operational excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)