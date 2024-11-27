PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is excited to announce the launch of applications for its Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Animation programme for the academic year 2025. This innovative three-year undergraduate programme will be hosted at the JAIN Animation School, located at the JAIN Knowledge Campus, Jayanagar 9th block, Bengaluru.

The B.Sc. The animation programme is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of animation and visual effects (VFX). It covers a comprehensive curriculum focusing on character design, storyboarding, 3D modelling, animation techniques, digital video editing, sound design, VFX, and interactive media. Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, students will be prepared to enter various roles in the animation industry, including animators, directors, and producers.

Program Highlights:

- Hands-on exercises and production-based examples

- Live demo sessions led by industry professionals

- Workshops and seminars to enhance learning

- A curriculum that cultivates both artistic and technical skills

- Opportunities to collaborate with fellow students and industry experts

- Access to experienced faculty providing mentorship and guidance

Eligibility and Selection Process

To be eligible for the B.Sc. For the animation program, applicants must have completed 10+2 (Higher Secondary) in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50% from a recognised board. Admissions will be conducted through an entrance test followed by a personal interview to assess candidates' aptitude and passion for animation.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is inviting applications for the B.Sc. Animation programme for 2025. Interested students can register online through the following link: Apply for B.Sc. Animation 2025.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering creativity in the animation field. With a strong emphasis on practical experience and industry connections, students will be well-equipped to succeed in their careers in animation and visual effects.

For More Information on the Application and Admission Process for B.Sc. Animation at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), please connect with the admissions team at 080 - 46501773 or +91 8951362405. Interested candidates may also reach out via email at enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in.

B.Sc. Animation Admissions OfficeJAIN Knowledge Campus#44/4, District Fund RoadJayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru - 560 069Website: scsit.Jain university.ac.in

Enquiry: enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in.

