Raipur, November 27: In Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, four government officials, including a school principal, headmaster, teacher, and a forest deputy ranger, were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old tribal girl twice. The officials also filmed the sex acts and used the footage to blackmail her, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (Surguja Range) Ankit Garg stated that the incidents occurred on November 15 and 22. The Class 11 student, a bright scholar attending computer classes after school, was first gang-raped when a teacher offered to drop her home, reported Bhaskar. Instead, he took her to a rented house where the other accused, including the 55-year-old school principal, were waiting. The officials reportedly took turns raping her while recording the sex assault. Uttarakhand Shocker: Cleric Forces Little Girls to Watch Porn Videos, Rapes Them After Scaring With Djinn Stories in Rudrapur; Arrested.

The accused later threatened to release the videos on social media if the girl revealed the incidents. Traumatised, she initially remained silent but endured a second gang-rape on November 22 at a different location. The survivor eventually provided sufficient details to lodge a complaint, though police say she remains in shock and unable to speak fully. Bulandshahr Shocker: Radha Swami Satsang Aashram Sevadar Rapes 2 Minor Girls Repeatedly, Arrested After 1 of the Victims Gets Pregnant (Watch Video).

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Kushwaha and Kushal Singh Parihar (teachers), Ravendra Singh Kushwaha (headmaster), and Banwari Singh (forest ranger), have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. “If more individuals are found to be involved, strict action will be taken,” said IG Garg.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).