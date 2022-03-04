Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): With an aim to develop a strong foundation on various aspects of international marketing practices among the aspirants, JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is offering CIM Accredited International Marketing programs. This program is specifically designed for MBA and BBA students and job seekers and is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), a professional marketing organization based in the United Kingdom.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is the leading professional body for marketers worldwide and exists to develop the marketing profession, maintain professional standards, and improve the skills of marketing practitioners. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has joined forces with CIM to give students the opportunity to gain professional qualifications through the CIM Accredited Degree partnership. CIM qualifications are highly sought after by employers, and their content is reflected in JAIN Online degrees, which ensures equipping students with the best opportunities for a successful marketing career.

Commenting on the Program, Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), said, "At JAIN, we always believe in empowering students and aspirants by envisioning the future. This has enabled us to offer electives that keep the professionals on a growth path amidst a rapidly evolving landscape. Our accreditation with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is a step towards this objective. With this initiative, we aim to overcome the geographical challenges by providing opportunities to dual-qualify capable students, and enhancing employability scores as well".

A degree with a concentration in International Marketing provides the knowledge for understanding market trends, product portfolios, competitors, and consumer behaviour from a global perspective. It provides students with the necessary advanced-level skills to efficiently plan, develop and implement strategic marketing processes. The program brings in-use examples of various international industries to teach advanced marketing theories and techniques. It teaches about the link between marketing, logistics and other co-related domains that exist in a contemporary global environment. An industry-vetted program that delivers technical excellence and supplements professional skills by making students analyze problems and propose actions in real-world situations as part of the project work.

CIM is a UK-based professional marketing body founded in 1911. CIM is a strong family of over 30,000 members, including more than 3,000 registered chartered marketers. It has supported, represented, and developed marketers, teams, leaders, and professionals. It promotes responsible marketing practices across the profession to safeguard public confidence and inspire the wider society.

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is one of the leading online education providers in India. With skilled academic experts and digital innovators, JAIN Online offers learners the flexibility of studying from anywhere and at any time.

The list of global and extensive education offered through the platform is aimed at empowering individuals to learn new skills through new-age and industry-relevant programs. JAIN Online is steadfast in its pursuit to offer diverse ways of learning that will help learners to advance their careers and life.

Promoted by JAIN Group, the university is recognized among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

