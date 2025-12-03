BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 3: Junglee Games announced a planned leadership transition, elevating co-founder Kapil Rathee, to Chief Executive Officer. Abhishek Bharti, SVP Technology, was elevated to Chief Technology Officer and Bharat Bhatia, CMO to Chief Business Officer. The move is part of Flutter Entertainment's Asia Pacific strategy and reflects a carefully structured succession process.

Kapil, who joined Junglee in May 2015, has been integral to the company's evolution over nearly 11 years. He has held several key leadership roles, including VP of Product, Chief Product Officer and President, and became Co-founder in 2023. His progression reflects his significant contributions to the company's growth, business excellence, and organisational culture. As CEO, along with the support of Bharat and Abhishek, Kapil will lead the business into its next phase of expansion, with a focus on strengthening product innovation and supporting Flutter's long-term priorities in the region.

Barni Evans, CEO, Flutter APAC, said: "Kapil has been a central driver of Junglee's growth for more than a decade and his planned appointment as CEO is a natural progression of the leadership he has consistently demonstrated. His strategic clarity and deep understanding of the business will be essential as Junglee expands its product offerings. We are also thankful to Ankush and have immense gratitude for the strong foundation and culture he has built. This transition positions Junglee to play an even larger role in Flutter's long-term strategy for the APAC region."

As part of the planned transition, Ankush will continue to be a key advisor to the board, where he will continue to support strategic initiatives. Ankush said: "It has been a phenomenal journey building Junglee, and I am so proud of everything we have achieved as a team. Kapil has been a key force behind the company's growth, business leadership and navigating multiple challenges over the past decade. I am confident that under Kapil's stewardship alongside Bharat, Abhishek and the rest of Junglee's exco, the business will enter its strongest phase yet."

Commenting on his appointment, Kapil Rathee said: "I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Junglee. Over the last decade, we have built a company rooted in innovation, integrity, and exceptional player experiences. With the support of our exco, my focus will be on expanding into new products and markets, enhancing our product leadership, strategy and driving sustainable long-term growth in alignment with Flutter's APAC strategy."

With this leadership transition, Junglee is poised to accelerate its next phase of strategic expansion as part of Flutter Entertainment's vision for the Asia Pacific region. The company will continue to strengthen its product capabilities, deepen its market presence, and explore new opportunities while remaining committed to responsible, compliant, player-first experiences.

