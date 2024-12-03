KL Deemed to be University

New Delhi [India], December 3: KL Deemed to be University celebrated its XIV Annual Convocation with grandeur at its Vijayawada campus, marking a pivotal moment for students, parents, and faculty alike. This year, degrees were awarded to 4,706 students, including 166 Ph.D. scholars, 604 postgraduate students, and 3,936 undergraduate students. In recognition of outstanding academic performance, 42 gold medals and 37 silver medals were also awarded to meritorious students. The prestigious occasion symbolized the culmination of years of dedication and academic rigor while heralding the start of new opportunities.

The occasion gained even greater significance as it was graced by Ram Nath Kovind, Former 14th President of India, as the Chief Guest. He delivered a thought-provoking convocation address, highlighting the transformative power of education, integrity, and innovation in shaping the future, and inspired students to embrace continuous learning and strive to achieve their full potential. The Guest of Honor was Justice Abdul Nazeer Ji, His Excellency the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and a former esteemed Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Among the other distinguished guests was Smt. Savita Kovind, the wife of Ram Nath Kovind.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Hon'ble Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, who presided over the ceremony, inspired the graduating class with his visionary message: "Today is not merely the conclusion of your academic journey but the beginning of your role as architects of tomorrow's world. At this University, we thrive to nurture not just skilled professionals, but visionaries capable of transforming challenges into opportunities. You carry forward a legacy of excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. As you step into the world, remember that your degrees symbolize not just knowledge but the power to inspire change, revolutionize industries, and uplift communities. Your true success will be measured by the positive impact you create in the world."

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, emphasized the institution's transformative journey, stating: " At this University, we have cultivated an environment where innovation aligns with purpose, equipping graduates to transcend traditional boundaries. Our state-of-the-art research centers, strategic industry collaborations, and focus on cutting-edge technologies have established an ecosystem where innovation is not just encouraged but deeply ingrained in our ethos. Today's graduates enter the world not only with degrees but also with the resilience to confront global challenges, the creativity to drive solutions, and the wisdom to lead with compassion."

On this momentous day, the campus came alive with celebrations as achievements were honored and dreams took flight. The grand Open-Air Theatre, adorned in the university's colors, welcomed graduates and their proud families. Excitement filled the air as graduates in robes beamed with pride, parents captured cherished moments, and medal winners prepared for their honors. It was a day of pride, reflection, and new beginnings.

R. Priyanka, a student of B.Tech, CSE expressed her gratitude, " "My journey here has been truly amazing and full of learning. The support from my professors and the opportunities I received have helped me grow and discover a better version of myself. As I say goodbye to my friends and teachers, I feel a mix of emotions--gratitude for the past and excitement for the future. With confidence, I'm stepping forward to fulfill my parents' expectations and turn my dreams into reality."

A parent, S. Venkatesh, proudly shared, "As a parent, seeing my child graduate from such a prestigious university fills me with immense joy. To me, this degree feels like a passport to the world, opening countless opportunities for him. The presence of such distinguished guests at the convocation makes this moment even more memorable and special for my family and me. I'm proud to have chosen the right place for my child, who is now ready to take on the world with confidence."

The ceremony included the conferment of degrees and awards, with outstanding achievers receiving medals. Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma presented the university's annual report, showcasing its continued commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and societal development. KL Deemed to be University, a Category 1 Institution accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade, ranks 22nd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. With 44 years of leadership in education, it continues to nurture global talent.

