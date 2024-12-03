Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has set a new milestone, with over 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow ahead of its grand theatrical release. The film’s advance booking has already crossed INR 50 crore. This shows the immense anticipation surrounding the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The advance booking figures provided by Sacnilk shows the 2D shows of Pushpa 2 leading the charge. ‘Pushpa 2–The Rule’ Hindi Pre-Sales: 45,000 Tickets of Allu Arjun’s Film Sold in National Chains in 8 Hours.

‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Sales

The total amount for pre-sales of Pushpa 2: The Rule in the 2D format has reached an impressive INR 50 crore, with the Telugu version contributing the largest share. The 2D Telugu shows alone have garnered INR 18.2 crore, followed by the Hindi version at INR 12.4 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions are also seeing significant pre-sales, with Tamil contributing INR 8.63 crore, Kannada at INR 4.07 lakh and Malayalam securing INR 10.53 crore.

In addition to the 2D format, the 3D shows of the Sukumar directorial have also been performing exceptionally well. The pre-sales for the 3D version have added to the film’s success, with Telugu 3D tickets reaching INR 1.17 crore. The Hindi version of the 3D format has amassed INR 3.63 crore, while Tamil 3D tickets have brought in INR 1.59 lakh. The total estimated pre-sale revenue across India stands at INR 37.17 crore, with block seat sales pushing the number even higher, reaching INR 50.67 crore. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Who Are the Main Cast Members? All You Need To Know About Sequel to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.

Over 1 Million ‘Pushpa 2’ Tickets Sold On BookMyShow

Pushpa 2 fever is here, and it’s unstoppable! 🚨🔥 1 MN+ tickets booked in advance 🙌 Grab your tickets now 🎬✨https://t.co/zbQ7XLNrCl pic.twitter.com/AyXaNEl4J7 — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) December 2, 2024

This marks Pushpa 2: The Rule as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Also, the record-breaking ticket sales highlight the excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts to witness the action-packed sequel on its release day, set for December 5.

