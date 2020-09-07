Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Macmillan Education, a leading global publishing house, has been recognised as the 'Best Education Brand of 2020' at the 4th Edition of The Economic Times Best Education Brands Awards.

This prestigious award acknowledges the successful contribution of Macmillan Education India, to the education ecosystem, while taking stock of the way it has evolved to stay abreast of educational advances in these dynamic times. Customers appreciated Macmillan's approach of having a symbiotic relationship with them - Macmillan listens to customers regularly, and works to meet their teaching-learning needs through relevant products and responsive service.

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb: Is Akshay Kumar's Film Skipping OTT Release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9 or Not? Here's All You Need to Know!.

"This prestigious award is a recognition of the trust reposed in Macmillan Education, by millions of learners and teachers who have always insisted on excellence and quality in our resources and services. I would like to thank all our partners in education, for supporting us on our journey of Advancing learning with excellence," said Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director of Macmillan Education India, upon receiving the award.

It is no easy task to sustain a brand for over 125 years and still stay relevant and close to customers, especially young ones. Through a committed team, innovative resources, integration of technology and capacity building for teachers, Macmillan has built lasting relationships with institutions.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Govt For ‘Destroying’ Employment Opportunities, Says ‘Stop Privatisation Save Govt Jobs’.

In line with the growing digital needs of the education segment, the latest offering from the Macmillan Education portfolio is their integrated virtual learning solution, called ALTURA - Advancing Learning Through Resources and Assessment for young learners in schools. Aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, it advocates blended learning and coming with Macmillan's hallmark of quality, it is sure to take the e-learning market by storm.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)