New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAXHUB, the world's leading interactive and collaboration solution provider, aims to assist various political parties in India in preparing for virtual rallies in the wake of COVID-19's ban on physical gatherings.

MAXHUB offers a variety of video conferencing solutions for large groups. Throughout the pandemic, its flagship products, such as interactive flat panel displays with advanced collaboration features and other Unified communication products such as webcams, soundbars have been key enablers for government and corporate organizations in remote and hybrid environments.

As the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand gear up for the elections in February, campaigning is in full swing. However, the pandemic has resulted in discontinuation of traditional community gatherings, political rallies, campaigns, etc. till January 22. In such a scenario, the safest way to interact with the masses across the regions is through video communication solutions.

With this arrangement, the government can use MAXHUB Classic Series interactive flat panels with MAXHUB Video-Conferencing Devices to facilitate digital rallies and communicate in remote areas, run social awareness camps and much more. MAXHUB's solution ensures the safety of every citizen and will help the political parties stay connected with them even in these hard times.

Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE Group (India and SAARC regions) states that, "Elections all these years have been held in a very effective manner, which has enabled the parties to connect with the public emotionally. COVID-19 has changed how the world functions, but that doesn't mean that the essence of things has to be lost. This is exactly where MAXHUB plays a role in assisting these political parties in organizing digital rallies around the country. This ought to eliminate the discomfort of losing touch with the people and allow party representatives, media and social workers to understand their needs and problems efficiently."

The MAXHUB Classic Series (C Series) interactive flat panel display provides 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp image quality. With its built-in seam speakers, it delivers exceptional audio. The 12MP HDR Camera with Speaker Tracking facilitates people in getting a real-time experience of the rallies. Its multiple easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features like Type-C, make it user-friendly, hassle-free and convenient for people who are attuned to the traditional ways of working.

MAXHUB's products have already been in use by Public Works Department (PWD) Assam, BHEL, SAIL, Indian Oil, Arunachal Pradesh Police, Defense R&D Organization, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Raebareli), Karnataka Bank Ltd., etc. MAXHUB looks forward to now serving more government organizations and political parties with its disruptive solutions.

