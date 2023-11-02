PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, success is often measured by more than just financial achievements. These ten self-made entrepreneurs are not just creating businesses; they are redefining success itself. Their journeys are fueled by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to their vision. As we step into 2023, it's time to meet these inspirational individuals who are not only inspiring the younger generation but also reshaping the landscape of success. Their stories are a testament to the power of determination, creativity, and the audacity to dream beyond conventional boundaries.

1. Abdul Jaleel KA

Abdul Jaleel KA, the visionary behind KKS Capitals, established in October 2022, is on a mission to simplify the journey to financial freedom for the younger generation. His venture offers US Stocks Advisory and Portfolio Management services, providing a gateway to financial empowerment. In an age where credit facilities often lure the youth, Abdul Jaleel strives to demystify investment and portfolio management, ensuring that financial worries are a thing of the past. His personal journey to financial independence, which commenced at the tender age of 13, fuels his unwavering belief that if he could achieve it, others can too. With a strong commitment to financial vigilance and a zeal for closing the investment education gap among the youth, Abdul Jaleel KA stands as a catalyst for financial transformation and an inspiration for those seeking financial freedom. Visit http://www.kkscapitals.com/ to learn more.

2. CA Nitish Chhabra

CA Nitish Chhabra, the visionary driving ProIndiaClub, is a shining example of success redefined in 2023. ProIndiaClub, now under the stewardship of VNCA Consultants and Advisors Private Limited, has become a fortress of expert consultancy services. Their specialization in export benefits, including EPCG, Advance Authorisation, GST Refunds, and adept management of GST and Foreign Trade Policy litigation, serves the multifaceted needs of the business landscape. In 2017, Nitish embarked on a courageous journey, establishing this platform guided by the empowering mantra, "Together we learn, Together we grow." Beyond export services, he radiates as a business trainer and life coach, igniting the flames of professional growth. As a distinguished Chartered Accountant and independent director at VNCA Consultants and Advisors Private Limited, Nitish epitomizes self-made entrepreneurship.

Visit www.proindiaclub.com to learn more.

3. Shiyam Jack

Shiyam Jack, the visionary behind Conzept Note Private Ltd, is a trailblazer redefining success through an exceptional blend of creativity and unwavering resilience. Since its establishment in 2013, Shiyam's journey embodies determination and innovative thinking, converting passion into a thriving business. A self-made entrepreneur, Shiyam's transformation from a 100 rs daily wage to a multi-crore turnover magnate is a testament to his bold decisions, prioritizing creativity over budgets, and his commitment to reinvesting in his business. His confidence in mentorship and application of reverse psychology marketing set him apart in the competitive business arena. Shiyam thrives under a banyan tree's serenity, shunning the allure of a sea-view high-rise. His calm, composed demeanor makes him a compelling role model for the next generation of entrepreneurs, exemplifying self-made success rooted in creativity, confidence, and relentless ambition. Visit https://instagram.com/shiyam_jack_offl to learn more.

4. MK Dhawan

MK Dhawan, esteemed Chairman of "The Waterproofers Association," boasts an illustrious career exceeding three decades in the domain of waterproofing. At the helm of Dhawan Associates, established in Ghaziabad in 1987, he is a colossus in the distribution of construction chemicals and waterproofing execution. His extensive experience as a civil expert and concrete technologist underpins a fervent advocacy for advancements in concrete technology, construction, and structural engineering. Dhawan's expertise is comprehensive, encompassing repair methodologies, injection systems, and epoxy applications. His prowess transcends the technical, with notable achievements in marketing, distribution, and product innovation. Dhawan Associates, as the accredited distributor for leading brands like Dr Fixit, Fosroc, Asian Paints Smart Care, and Mc Bauchemie, also manufactures superior Building Expansion Joints Systems and Expansion Joints Covers. This distinction ensures their position as a premier entity in the construction industry. Visit http://www.dhawanassociates.org to learn more.

5. Avey Varghese

Meet Avey Varghese, the visionary driving Blue Frog Solutions Pvt Ltd, a 360-degree Digital Marketing Agency established in 2015. His journey into entrepreneurship was born from an unyielding passion and a relentless pursuit of dreams others deemed unattainable. Avey's path is marked by unique qualities, starting with his unwavering resilience. Countless setbacks and challenges could not deter him. Giving up was never an option. He's not only an entrepreneur but a community builder, fostering inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement within his company culture. His commitment to learning and growth is unwavering, adapting to the ever-evolving business world. Avey Varghese's journey is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and creating opportunities for a thriving community. Visit http://www.bluefrogs.in/ to learn more.

6. Milin Desai

Milin Desai, a seasoned Business Consultant, Marketing Strategist, and Serial Entrepreneur, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2004. With a robust background encompassing Accenture, IBM, Dell, and Rishabh Software, Milin boasts an extensive track record across diverse industries. As the founder of ConfabPro, established in 2017, his entrepreneurial spirit and 100% bootstrapped approach have nurtured the growth of three thriving business divisions. Milin's Business Consulting expertise consistently fuels remarkable business growth, with clients achieving impressive 200-300% expansion within two years. He collaborates with esteemed Indian and multinational corporations, offering services in Strategic Organization Building, HR Optimization, Process Implementation, Business Goal Setting, and Leadership Mentoring. Milin's passion lies in aiding startups, SMEs, and CXOs in designing growth strategies rooted in human-centric solutions. Visit https://in.linkedin.com/in/milinbdesai to learn more.

7. Dr Santosh Suresh Raut

Meet Dr Santosh Suresh Raut In the world of crime and justice, there are individuals who go above and beyond to ensure that justice is served. One such a person is Dr Santosh Suresh Raut, a renowned forensic crime investigator cum court-appointed commissioner and Director of IFS, working with law enforcement agencies to assist in solving complex cases. With his vast knowledge, expertise, and dedication, He has become a prominent figure in the fight against crime. His contributions to the world of forensic science have not gone unnoticed. Recently he received Indian Icon Award 2023 from Dr. Raghuraj Singh, Chairman and State Minister of Labour and Employment, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. He plays a vital role in the judicial system, ensuring that the guilty are punished and the innocent are protected. Visit http://www.santoshraut.com/ to learn more.

8. Akash Gangadhare

In the world of digital marketing, Akash Gangadhare stands out as India's first digital marketing expert for helping small businesses & service providers. From humble beginnings in 2017 with just Rs. 13,000, he has achieved remarkable success. Having positively impacted over 500 businesses. Coming from a middle-class background, Akash's determination led him to financial freedom by 2019, paying off all debts. He then expanded his reach by collaborating with over 250 international brands and influential figures. Now, Akash is on a noble mission to help one million small Indian businesses succeed digitally through social media, funnels, Facebook ads, content creation, and digital marketing.

Key Highlights:

- Over 21 Crores in Client Sales Revenue

- Serving 500+ International Customers

- Collaboration with 250+ Top International Brands

- Over 8 Years of Digital Marketing Experience

- A Mission to Empower 1 Million Indian Local Businesses

Visit https://Akashgangadhare.com to learn more.

9. Ansh Batra

Ansh Batra, the dynamic force behind Buniyad, epitomizes the unwavering determination and strong work ethic that drive entrepreneurial success. Founded in 1987, Buniyad is a tech-enabled real estate advisor, harnessing the power of Salesforce to simplify real estate investments, offering comprehensive services across NCR with a primary focus on Industrial, Commercial, Institutional, and Residential sectors. Ansh's journey mirrors the classic entrepreneurial narrative, beginning with humble roots and transforming them into a thriving empire through strategic investments. His resilience and ability to navigate challenges and uncertainties set him apart. Ansh understands that calculated risks and adaptability are essential for growth, often requiring stepping out of one's comfort zone. A defining trait of Ansh is his astute ability to identify challenges early, proactively planning and preparing to overcome them. He recognizes the pivotal role of technology and continually upgrades himself, systems, and processes to enhance efficiency in team management and client service.

10. Deepak Hegde

Deepak Hegde, the force behind Parabola since 2018, is reshaping HR solutions. Parabola excels in Recruitment and Payroll solutions, raising industry standards. Deepak Hegde's journey as a self-made entrepreneur showcases his unique creativity, problem-solving skills, and a strong commitment to service. An Engineering Graduate, Deepak Hegde simplifies recruitment with technology. His path is marked by innovation, bringing a fresh perspective to the industry. What truly distinguishes Deepak is his belief that entrepreneurship offers more than just business. It's a continuous learning process, filled with experience, knowledge, and responsibility. Each day brings new opportunities, and every challenge becomes a stepping stone to success. Deepak's story inspires those transitioning from employment to entrepreneurship, where each moment contributes to growth. Visit https://www.parabola.co.in to learn more.

As we draw the curtains on this exploration of self-made entrepreneurs redefining success, one thing is abundantly clear: the entrepreneurial spirit knows no bounds. These visionary individuals have transcended challenges, turned setbacks into stepping stones, and carved a path to success that not only benefits them but also inspires the younger generation. In 2023 and beyond, their stories will continue to be a source of motivation, reminding us all that with unwavering determination and a commitment to innovation, we can reshape our destinies and redefine success on our own terms. So, let their journeys serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the limitless possibilities of entrepreneurship in the modern world.

