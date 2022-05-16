New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nutritious, healthy food can be delicious and so versatile - if there's any food item that can make us believe this statement 100 percent, it's California Walnuts! Whether consumed straight out of the shell, chopped or ground into walnut flour, blended into butter or milk, or added to curries, these walnuts provide us with an array of essential nutrients that support our health.

To be precise, a handful of California walnuts (approx. 28g) boasts 2.5g of plant-based omega-3 ALA, 4g protein, and 2g of fiber. And that's not it, California walnuts are grown and processed under strict quality control standards to deliver a high-quality product for you and your family to enjoy year-round. They come with a promise of mild, creamy flavor, and soft, pleasant texture - which makes them an excellent choice for a variety of dishes.

The secret to this amazing nutritional content, high quality, and pleasing flavour lies in the orchard to table process, followed by our team at California Walnuts, including the stringent quality controls that are laid down - all to ensure only the best walnuts reach you and your family.

A nut this nutritious and flavorsome deserves to be celebrated, and rightly so, every year, May 17 is marked and celebrated as National Walnut Day. Yes, in the middle of summer because even though many believe it is a winter food, walnuts can be enjoyed all year round and may help you stay fueled, focused, and energized.

On the occasion of National Walnut Day this year, allow us to reiterate with research-backed benefits on why you must choose California walnuts over the regular. Also, we have a quick guide on simple ways to incorporate them into your meals - from breakfast to dinner.

Loaded with Plant-Based Omega-3 fatty acids

Of all the essential nutrients and fats that our body needs for overall health, the omega-3 fatty acid is one that our body can't build from scratch, and hence it is dependent on foods that are a rich source of the same. Walnuts are the only nut that are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA - 2.5 g per 28 g - an essential nutrient that plays a role in healthy aging, heart and brain health.1,2,3

Rich in antioxidants

Among tree nuts and peanuts, walnuts have the greatest amount of polyphenols, a type of antioxidant that is a beneficial plant compound that may play a role in various diseases and health outcomes.4 The polyphenols in walnut may also play a beneficial role in cancer, heart health, cognitive health, and inflammation.5

Way to a healthy heart

Over three decades of research have shown that walnuts may be beneficial for our cardiovascular health. They help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure, two of the major risk factors for heart disease. 6,7 And that's not it. Research has shown the potentially beneficial role of plant-based omega-3 ALA in walnuts in the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart attack.8

A healthy gut too!

In the past couple of years, amid the pandemic, gut health has enjoyed a lot of spotlight, and why wouldn't it! After all, it contributes to a strong immune system, heart and brain health, among other benefits. It is found that walnuts may play a role in a healthier gut. It's mainly their prebiotic potential that contributes to positive changes in the gut microbiome.9

Weight management made easy

One of the grave problems that Indians are facing today is obesity. As per the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, India is presently home to over 135 million obese people.10 One of the saviors from this can be a handful of walnuts. As part of a healthy diet, these nuts provide the body with essential nutrients - from plant-based protein to good fats that help you feel full and satisfied for longer and promote weight management. Research has found that 'an increase in consumption of walnuts and other tree nuts by half a serving per day is associated with a 15 percent and 11 percent lower risk of developing obesity and lesser weight gain'.11

From breakfast to dinner: How to incorporate walnuts into your meals

California Walnuts, also great plant-based meat substitutes, are one of the most versatile ingredients, and these wonder nuts blend easily and soak in the flavor of their fellow food to ensure elevated taste and flavor. If you're confused about how to incorporate walnuts into your daily meals, we've got a bunch of suggestions to get you started. Kickstart your day with a nutrition-packed smoothie laced with the goodness of walnuts. For breakfast or brunch, spread some crunchy coconut and walnut butter on a slice of your favorite bread, or indulge in aaloo walnut paneer paratha. For lunch, whip up a bowlful of pasta with walnut spinach pesto and mushrooms. During snack hours, when you're craving food but don't want an elaborate meal, munch on a handful of walnuts. And as far as the last meal of the day is concerned go all out and prepare some walnut paneer makhani with roti or rice.

